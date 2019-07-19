Photo Credit: World Red Eye Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Mrs. Nick Jonas, aka Priyanka Chopra, celebrated her 37th birthday with husband and friends Thursday night at a late dinner at , aka, celebrated her 37th birthday with husband and friends Thursday night at a late dinner at Komodo followed by a big bash (though not as big as their traditional Indian wedding) at LIV . Chopra slayed her birthday look in a bright red sequined dress by 16Arlington with a perfectly matching Judith Lieber rhinestoned lipstick purse. Her proud hubs posted a video of the birthday girl dancing in her birthday getup while posing to his hit, “Burnin’ Up”, which as you can tell from this video from Jonas’ IG Story HERE, it was pretty sizzling. Apparently the honeymoon phase is still in full effect as the happy couple was seen feeding each other shots, sipping bubbly and dancing all night long.

Photo Credit: (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Model citizens swarmed on South Beach for a splashtastic swim week of shows, parties and posing. On Friday, Sports Illustrated models Camille Kostek, Olivia Culpo, Haley Kalil, Brooks Nader, Olivia Brower, Myla Dalbesio and Danielle Herrington were at the W South Beach for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Annual Miami Swim Week Open Casting. There, Culpo gave her best pageant wave to the thousands (!) of aspiring models who started lining up outside the hotel around 3 a.m. In fact, one eager stan took off her earrings and handed them to the former Miss Universe, who gladly accepted them. On her way to the casting, Kostek, in town without boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, paused by a group of hopefuls and gave one of them a golden ticket just like on American Idol, advancing the lucky ticket holder to the interview process. 2020 Sports Illustrated “Rookie of The Year” Nader and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search winner Kalil were teary-eyed hearing the aspiring models’ stories, sharing with them their own open casting experiences.

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Photo Credit: Getty Images

But it wasn’t all work for the models. On Saturday, several of the SI gals had dinner at Amare restaurant before hitting hip-hop hot spot Mr. Jones following a fab, four-course meal by Michelin-starred chef Cosimo Cassano, who invited food fans Herrington and Kostek into the kitchen to help prepare the first course. As a surprise for Amare owner Gino Iovino, Jasmine “Golden Barbie” Sanders, sans new rumored bae, NBA player Kelly Oubre Jr., sang happy birthday to the Italian restaurateur who blew out the candles on his yet to be numbered cake.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The girl gang and friends then headed to Mr. Jones with NBA 76ers Joel Embiid and girlfriend, model Anne de Paula, in tow. The party was hosted by R&B singer Tory Lanez, who performed hit song “Freaky” for their Pink Paradise night giving all the girls tokens to redeem mini Moët champagne bottles as they arrived before catching a peek of Poema Swim’s fashion show in the club’s installed swimming pool.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Culpo was a big focus during Swim Week, especially after baring her emotions on her Instagram post on which she admitted, “No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs we have,” and on Thursday, she was in great spirits at a Sports Illustrated dinner at Mandrake. There, she sat at the head of the table with former Miss Wisconsin Teen USA model Dalbesio and picked on dumplings, sushi rolls and Asian noodles. Laughing with her friends, Culpo danced in her seat as the DJ spun Prince, Bad Bunny and Jay-Z hits, and happily posed for photos with friends and fans.

Also at the dinner: Kalil and other 2019 models Brower, Robin Holzken, and Nader. Kostek sat center table with Halima Aden, the first Sports Illustrated model to wear a Burkini on the runway. Aden, who was wearing a traditional Hijab at Mandrake’s dinner, was all smiles and took selfies in the Instagram-worthy dining room.

Photo Credit: Dylan Rives

Culpo flew solo on Saturday while hosting the Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach. Culpo, who is this year’s cover star of Maxim’s Hot 100, arrived at the party looking flawless in a super chic, white turtleneck mini dress and her hair slicked back in a low bun. She worked the carpet on her own before being whisked away to her VIP table where she was seen dancing, chatting, and laughing with fellow partygoers including actress Cara Santana. Prior to arriving at the party, Culpo dined at Katsuya South Beach with a large group of Maxim and sbe executives in the upstairs Dragon Lounge.

Photo Credit: Dylan Rives

Also seen in the crowd: hip-hop artist Jeremih, who was in Miami performing at E11EVEN, models Antje Utgaard, Joy Corrigan, Yovanna Ventura, Daniela Botero, and football player Leger Douzable.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Legends Spirits

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Legends Spirits

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Legends Spirits

On Sunday afternoon Duke Spirits and La Adelita tequila celebrated Swim Week with their Model Mixology competition at the W South Beach at which Haley Kalil, Dalbesio and Harrington mixed off in the ultimate mixology completion with Dalbesio coming in first place.

Photo Credit: ExclusiveAccess.Net

Photo Credit: ExclusiveAccess.Net

NeYo took the stage Saturday at Headliner Market Group’s 6th Annual Overtown Music & Arts Festival. The World of Dance judge showed off his best moves (and splits) while singing his best hits including “So Sick”, “Miss Independent”, “Sexy Love”, “Closer” and more. Fans were screaming and begging for NeYo to throw his hat at the audience, but he said “You know these hats are like my children. I can’t just throw my children!” R&B singer Mario, enjoying the momentum of a recent comeback, took the crowd back in time with his popular singles “Crying Out For Me”, “Let Me Love You” and “Just a Friend”. Wearing a colorful button-down, the singer/songwriter unbuttoned his shirt and blew kisses to fans enjoying seeing the former model sweating in the Miami swelter.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Following Ne-Yo’s performance at the festival, he headed to LIV on Sunday, where he did hosting duties and performed for the crowd.

More models in town, this time on Saturday night at E11EVEN Miami, where Victoria’s Secret beauty Adriana Lima was seen partying with friend, trainer and Brazilian UFC fighter Amanda Nunes. The duo dug the performance by Jason Derulo and were spotted in the ultraclub’s party pit, laughing, dancing and drinking vodka & tequila until they left around 4:30 a.m.

Photo Credit: Novikov Miami

Before his gig there, Derulo was seen supping with friends at Novikov Miami, where he posted for pics with fans and staff.

Photo Credit: Sushi By Bou Inside The Former Versace Mansion

Wilmer Valderrama put a pause on his perennial bachelor status, arriving at Miami Swim with new girlfriend, 28-year-old model Amanda Pacheco. They were spotted all over town together including at Sushi By Bou, the new Omakase hot spot located on the second floor of The Villa Casa Casuarina, the Ocean Drive landmark formerly known as the Versace mansion.