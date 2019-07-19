julian edelman
Inside Haute Living & Hublot’s VIP Collectors’ Dinner To Celebrate Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman At Zuma Boston
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
Todd Gurley Is Laid-Back, Relaxed & Loving That L.A. Life

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles With Hubs At Miami B-Day Bash; Plus Models & More!

Mr. and Mrs. Nick Jonas celebrate the Mrs.’ big 37 at Komodo

Photo Credit: World Red Eye Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Mr. and Mrs. Nick Jonas celebrate the Mrs.’ big 3-7 at Liv and Komodo – Courtesy of WorldRedEye
Mrs. Nick Jonas, aka Priyanka Chopra, celebrated her 37th  birthday with husband and friends Thursday night at a late dinner at Komodo followed by a big bash (though not as big as their traditional Indian wedding) at LIV. Chopra slayed her birthday look in a bright red sequined dress by 16Arlington with a perfectly matching Judith Lieber rhinestoned lipstick purse. Her proud hubs posted a video of the birthday girl dancing in her birthday getup while posing to his hit, “Burnin’ Up”, which as you can tell from this video from Jonas’ IG Story HERE, it was pretty sizzling. Apparently the honeymoon phase is still in full effect as the happy couple was seen feeding each other shots, sipping bubbly and dancing all night long.
Haley Kalil attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Model Search Open Casting Call During Miami Swim Week

Photo Credit: (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Olivia Brower and Myla Dalbesio attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Model Search Open Casting

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Model citizens swarmed on South Beach for a splashtastic swim week of shows, parties and posing. On Friday, Sports Illustrated models Camille KostekOlivia CulpoHaley KalilBrooks Nader, Olivia Brower, Myla Dalbesio and Danielle Herrington were at the W South Beach for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Annual Miami Swim Week Open Casting. There, Culpo gave her best pageant wave to the thousands (!) of aspiring models who started lining up outside the hotel around 3 a.m. In fact, one eager stan took off her earrings and handed them to the former Miss Universe, who gladly accepted them. On her way to the casting, Kostek, in town without boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, paused by a group of hopefuls and gave one of them a golden ticket just like on American Idol, advancing the lucky ticket holder to the interview process. 2020 Sports Illustrated “Rookie of The Year” Nader and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search winner Kalil were teary-eyed hearing the aspiring models’ stories, sharing with them their own open casting experiences.

Olivia Culpo gives her best pageant wave to the aspiring models at SI casting.

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Two Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models walked into a kitchen . . .

Photo Credit: Getty Images

But it wasn’t all work for the models. On Saturday, several of the SI gals had dinner at Amare restaurant before hitting hip-hop hot spot Mr. Jones following a fab, four-course meal by Michelin-starred chef Cosimo Cassano, who invited food fans Herrington and Kostek into the kitchen to help prepare the first course. As a surprise for Amare owner Gino IovinoJasmine “Golden Barbie” Sanders, sans new rumored bae, NBA player Kelly Oubre Jr., sang happy birthday to the Italian restaurateur who blew out the candles on his yet to be numbered cake.

Tory Lanez tears it up for some SI Swimsuit models at Mr. Jones

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The girl gang and friends then headed to Mr. Jones with NBA 76ers Joel Embiid and girlfriend, model Anne de Paula, in tow. The party was hosted by R&B singer Tory Lanez, who performed hit song “Freaky” for their Pink Paradise night giving all the girls tokens to redeem mini Moët champagne bottles as they arrived before catching a peek of Poema Swim’s fashion show in the club’s installed swimming pool.

Models mania at Mandrake!
Models on the menu at Mandrake

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Culpo was a big focus during Swim Week, especially after baring her emotions on her Instagram post on which she admitted, “No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs we have,” and on Thursday, she was in great spirits at a Sports Illustrated dinner at Mandrake. There, she sat at the head of the table with former Miss Wisconsin Teen USA model Dalbesio and picked on dumplings, sushi rolls and Asian noodles. Laughing with her friends, Culpo danced in her seat as the DJ spun Prince, Bad Bunny and Jay-Z hits, and happily posed for photos with friends and fans.

SI Swimsuit models make nice at Mandrake

Also at the dinner: Kalil and other 2019 models Brower, Robin Holzken, and Nader. Kostek sat center table with Halima Aden, the first Sports Illustrated model to wear a Burkini on the runway. Aden, who was wearing a traditional Hijab at Mandrake’s dinner, was all smiles and took selfies in the Instagram-worthy dining room.

Olivia Culpo and her Maxim cover party at Hyde Beach

Photo Credit: Dylan Rives

Culpo flew solo on Saturday while hosting the Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach. Culpo, who is this year’s cover star of Maxim’s Hot 100, arrived at the party looking flawless in a super chic, white turtleneck mini dress and her hair slicked back in a low bun. She worked the carpet on her own before being whisked away to her VIP table where she was seen dancing, chatting, and laughing with fellow partygoers including actress Cara Santana. Prior to arriving at the party, Culpo dined at Katsuya South Beach with a large group of Maxim and sbe executives in the upstairs Dragon Lounge.

Cara Santana at MAXIM Hot 100 party at HydeBeach

Photo Credit: Dylan Rives

MAXIM model Joy Corrigan at the Hot 100 party/Photo:Dylan Rives

Also seen in the crowd: hip-hop artist Jeremih, who was in Miami performing at E11EVEN, models Antje Utgaard, Joy Corrigan, Yovanna Ventura, Daniela Botero, and football player Leger Douzable.

Myla Dalbesio, Haley Kalil, Danielle Herrington, Halima Aden and Anne de Paula attend the Duke Spirits And Sports Illustrated Mix Off At The Model Mixology Competition at W South Beach

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Legends Spirits

Herrington and Kalil shake and stir things up at
Duke Spirits And Sports Illustrated Mix Off At The Model Mixology Competition

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Legends Spirits

Models and mixology: dePaula, Aden and Kalil at
Duke Spirits And Sports Illustrated Mix Off At The Model Mixology Competition

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Legends Spirits

On Sunday afternoon Duke Spirits and La Adelita tequila celebrated Swim Week with their Model Mixology competition at the W South Beach at which Haley Kalil, Dalbesio and Harrington mixed off in the ultimate mixology completion with Dalbesio coming in first place.

Mario unbuttoned at the Overtown Music & Arts Festival

Photo Credit: ExclusiveAccess.Net

NeYo at the Overtown Music & Arts Fest

Photo Credit: ExclusiveAccess.Net

NeYo took the stage Saturday at Headliner Market Group’s 6th Annual Overtown Music & Arts Festival. The World of Dance judge showed off his best moves (and splits) while singing his best hits including “So Sick”, “Miss Independent”, “Sexy Love”, “Closer” and more. Fans were screaming and begging for NeYo to throw his hat at the audience, but he said “You know these hats are like my children. I can’t just throw my children!”  R&B singer Mario, enjoying the momentum of a recent comeback, took the crowd back in time with his popular singles “Crying Out For Me”, “Let Me Love You” and “Just a Friend”. Wearing a colorful button-down, the singer/songwriter unbuttoned his shirt and blew kisses to fans enjoying seeing the former model sweating in the Miami swelter.

NeYo LIV-ing it up but not giving anyone his hat.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye

Following Ne-Yo’s performance at the festival, he headed to LIV on Sunday, where he did hosting duties and performed for the crowd.

More models in town, this time on Saturday night at E11EVEN Miami, where Victoria’s Secret beauty Adriana Lima was seen partying with friend, trainer and Brazilian UFC fighter Amanda Nunes. The duo dug the performance by Jason Derulo and were spotted in the ultraclub’s party pit, laughing, dancing and drinking vodka & tequila until they left around 4:30 a.m.

Jason Derulo with Novikov manager Milos Grbovich

Photo Credit: Novikov Miami

Before his gig there, Derulo was seen supping with friends at Novikov Miami, where he posted for pics with fans and staff.

Photo Credit: Sushi By Bou Inside The Former Versace Mansion

Wilmer Valderrama put a pause on his perennial bachelor status, arriving at Miami Swim with new girlfriend, 28-year-old model Amanda Pacheco. They were spotted all over town together including at Sushi By Bou, the new Omakase hot spot located on the second floor of The Villa Casa Casuarina, the Ocean Drive landmark formerly known as the Versace mansion.

July 19, 2019
Devon Windsor Launches Swimwear Line, Dishes On Insecurities + How To Have Body Confidence
By Laura Schreffler
July 19, 2019
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles With Hubs At Miami B-Day Bash; Plus Models & More!
By Lesley Abravanel
July 19, 2019
Inside Haute Living & Hublot’s VIP Collectors’ Dinner To Celebrate Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman At Zuma Boston
By Deyvanshi Masrani
July 19, 2019
Au Cheval Launches Dynamic Diner in Tribeca
By Nicole Schubert
