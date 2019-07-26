louis vuitton
Inside JLo’s Sexy, Sweaty Half Century Star Island Birthday Spectacular

Celebrities, News

JRod!

Photo Credit: Steven Gomillion

It’s hard to believe Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, but, alas, she is living proof that 50 is the new 20, looking all dewy and young earlier that day at fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s Coral Gables home where Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and commish Michael Gongora presented Lopez with the Key to the City of Miami Beach and a proclamation declaring it officially Jennifer Lopez Day. If you want to get a beach person to schlep to Coral Gables, make sure it involves JLo. Then, Jenny from the Block waited for that night, when she, looking like a fabulous, fashionable fusion of I Dream of Jeannie and Ariana Grande (dress designed by Versace), was fêted at the Estefans’ Star Island sprawl with a big birthday bash catered by Ruth’s Chris and Mojo Donuts, spun by DJ Cassidy, and featured a slew of sweaty friends and family paying homage to their well-preserved pal.

Among those spotted sweating in the crowd: designer Michael Costello, designer of some of the costumes and gowns for JLo’s tour, looking chic and cool in an all-white suit with golden leaf prints and seen elegantly slumming earlier at the W South Beach; Prime 112’s Myles Chefetz (and yet . . . Ruth’s Chris, but ok); South Beach Wine & Food Festival Grand Poobah Lee Schrager; and club king slash restaurateur David Grutman. Said one who prefers to remain nameless, “It was hot as hell at that party.” In more ways than one, we’re sure. Snitch also told us that J-Rod said they’ve been busy interviewing an assortment of wedding planners. That should be some party. In the meantime, Lopez will be working all weekend at the AmericanAirlines Arena, where she is playing to sold-out crowds on her appropriately titled, It’s My Party tour, three nights in a row.

This is 50. We should all be so lucky.
Eva Longoria, cover girl.

Photo Credit: Ryan Troy

Last Friday, actress Eva Longoria was in town celebrating her Haute Living cover with pals at Brickell hot spot, El Tucán.

Yung and preggo, but still performing.

Photo Credit: Kenneth Dapaah

Yung Miami, one-half of the Miami-based rap duo City Girls—whose real name is Caresha Brownlee—and who is currently very pregnant with her second child, took the stage Saturday at Mr. Jones, showing no signs of a trimester slowdown. Accompanied by her boyfriend, rapper Southside, she was all smiles as she hit the stage to sing hits including Act Up and Leave Em Alone.

