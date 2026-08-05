There are luxury destinations, and then there is Monaco. Set between the sparkling Mediterranean and dramatic cliffs of the French Riviera, the Principality has long attracted royalty, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and discerning travelers seeking the very best. At the center of this world is Monte Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), the company behind some of Monaco’s most celebrated hotels, restaurants, and lifestyle experiences. More than a hospitality group, Monte Carlo SBM has spent more than 160 years shaping the destination’s identity through legendary properties, Michelin starred dining, wellness experiences, and exceptional service.

During my recent visit to Monaco, I had the opportunity to experience three of the group’s flagship destinations: the iconic Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo, the refreshed Monte Carlo Beach, and the newly renovated Hôtel Hermitage Monte Carlo. From elegant suites and unforgettable culinary experiences to seaside lunches and expertly crafted cocktails, each property offered its own distinct personality while sharing the same commitment to refined luxury.

Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo: Where Monaco’s Story Begins

Standing proudly on the Place du Casino, Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo has been the crown jewel of Monaco’s hospitality scene since 1864. Its Belle Époque architecture, grand lobby, and rich history immediately create a sense of occasion, while its extensive renovation has successfully blended heritage with contemporary luxury. Today, the hotel feels as relevant as ever, offering spacious accommodations, modern interiors, and impeccable service without losing its timeless character.

The hotel features 206 beautifully designed rooms, with a majority offering balconies or terraces overlooking the Mediterranean, the famous Casino Square, or the hotel’s tranquil courtyard. Every detail, from Italian marble and Murano glass lighting to luxury linens and bespoke fragrances, has been thoughtfully selected to elevate the guest experience.

For travelers seeking the ultimate indulgence, the Diamond Suites redefine luxury living. The Princess Grace Suite and Prince Rainier III Suite offer expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, private infinity pools, dedicated butler services, and breathtaking views across Monaco’s coastline. These extraordinary accommodations have become among the most exclusive hotel suites in Europe, attracting guests looking for unparalleled privacy and personalized service.

Dining remains one of Hôtel de Paris’ greatest strengths. The legendary Le Louis XV by Alain Ducasse continues to set the benchmark for Mediterranean fine dining, while Le Grill offers unforgettable meals beneath its retractable roof overlooking the sea. Guests can also enjoy Cedric Grolet’s celebrated pastry creations or unwind at the elegant Bar Américain, making every moment within the hotel feel like a destination in itself.

Lunch at La Vigie Zanoni and the Monte Carlo Beach Experience

A visit to Monte Carlo Beach offers a refreshing contrast to the glamour of Casino Square. While Monaco is often associated with grand hotels and luxury boutiques, this seaside retreat embraces a slower rhythm, where mornings are spent by the Mediterranean, afternoons stretch into long lunches, and every corner celebrates the relaxed elegance of the Riviera. Following its recent transformation, Monte Carlo Beach has become one of Monaco’s most sought after summer destinations, blending timeless charm with contemporary experiences.

Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo SBM

The highlight of my visit was undoubtedly lunch at La Vigie Zanoni, the property’s newest culinary destination. Hidden at the tip of the Monte Carlo Beach peninsula, the restaurant feels wonderfully secluded, surrounded by pine trees and panoramic views of the Mediterranean. Although it’s only minutes from the heart of Monte Carlo, the setting creates the feeling of escaping to a private corner of the Riviera.

Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo SBM

Led by acclaimed Italian chef Simone Zanoni, the restaurant celebrates generous Italian cuisine built around fresh seasonal ingredients and dishes designed to be shared. House made pastas, vibrant antipasti, beautifully grilled seafood, and perfectly prepared meats showcase the simplicity and richness of Italian cooking. Thoughtful touches, including jars of the restaurant’s own honey placed on every table, make the experience feel warm and personal rather than overly formal.

Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo SBM

What makes La Vigie Zanoni unforgettable is the atmosphere as much as the cuisine. Lunch unfolds without urgency as waves gently meet the shoreline and sunlight filters through the surrounding lemon trees. Guests linger over another glass of wine, enjoying conversations that naturally last well beyond dessert. As afternoon fades into evening, music begins to shape the mood, transforming the restaurant into one of Monaco’s most inviting waterfront gathering places. It captures everything people imagine when they think of a luxurious Mediterranean summer.

Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo SBM

Beyond lunch, Monte Carlo Beach offers plenty of reasons to spend the rest of the day. The iconic Beach Club, Olympic sized swimming pool, private cabanas, padel courts, and family friendly experiences create a lively yet sophisticated atmosphere.

Guests can also enjoy Michelin starred dining at Elsa, fresh seafood at Le Deck, or the vibrant energy of Maona Monte Carlo. Together, these experiences define the property’s signature “Club Spirit,” where luxury feels welcoming, relaxed, and effortlessly chic. Rather than simply being another luxury hotel, Monte Carlo Beach is a destination that invites guests to embrace the best of Monaco’s coastal lifestyle.

Hôtel Hermitage Monte Carlo: A Fresh Chapter in Timeless Elegance

Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo SBM Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo SBM

Few hotels balance history and modern luxury as gracefully as Hôtel Hermitage Monte Carlo. Recognized for its stunning Belle Époque architecture and magnificent Eiffel designed Winter Garden, the hotel has recently entered an exciting new chapter with the unveiling of newly renovated Diamond Suites, refreshed accommodations, and the debut of Gustave, an elegant new cocktail bar.

Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo SBM Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo SBM

Touring the newly unveiled Diamond Suites offered a glimpse into how the hotel is evolving while remaining true to its heritage. The renovation introduces 40 redesigned rooms and suites, including seven remarkable Diamond Suites that reinterpret Belle Époque elegance through a contemporary lens. Rich marble finishes, handcrafted moldings, luxurious fabrics, and calming color palettes create spaces that feel refined yet welcoming. The signature residences feature expansive terraces overlooking Monaco’s harbor, beautifully appointed living areas, and spa inspired bathrooms designed for complete relaxation.

Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo-SBM Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo-SBM

After exploring the suites, I headed to Gustave, the hotel’s striking new bar tucked beneath the iconic Eiffel dome. Designed as an elegant Belle Époque salon, it instantly became one of my favorite spaces in the hotel. Whether you’re stopping in for a late afternoon drink or settling in for cocktails before dinner, the atmosphere feels intimate without being formal. The cocktail menu shines a spotlight on forgotten spirits alongside timeless classics, while the terrace offers yet another beautiful setting to pause and take in the surroundings.

Photo Credit: Monte-Carlo SBM

Rather than reinventing itself, Hôtel Hermitage Monte Carlo has chosen to refine what has always made it special. By preserving its architectural heritage while introducing thoughtfully designed new spaces, the hotel continues to offer one of Monaco’s most elegant and memorable luxury experiences.

One Collection, Endless Luxury Experiences

Experiencing these properties over several days revealed what truly sets Monte Carlo Société des Bains de Mer apart. Rather than operating as individual hotels and restaurants, each destination complements the next, creating a seamless journey through Monaco’s luxury lifestyle.

A morning might begin with breakfast overlooking Casino Square at Hôtel de Paris Monte Carlo before heading to Monte Carlo Beach for an afternoon by the Mediterranean. Lunch at La Vigie Zanoni naturally becomes the centerpiece of the day, where exceptional Italian cuisine, sea views, and an unhurried Riviera atmosphere encourage guests to linger a little longer. Later, a tour of Hôtel Hermitage Monte Carlo offers a different perspective on Monaco’s timeless elegance, while cocktails beneath the iconic Eiffel dome at Gustave provide the perfect ending before dinner elsewhere in the Principality.

What impressed me most wasn’t simply the quality of each individual experience, but how effortlessly they connected. Every property has its own personality, from the grandeur of Hôtel de Paris to the relaxed charm of Monte Carlo Beach and the understated sophistication of Hôtel Hermitage. Yet together they tell one cohesive story about modern luxury in Monaco.

That seamless journey is what defines Monte Carlo SBM. It is more than a collection of exceptional hotels and restaurants. It is a carefully curated way to experience Monaco, where world class hospitality, remarkable dining, historic landmarks, and unforgettable coastal scenery come together to create one of the world’s most compelling luxury destinations.

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