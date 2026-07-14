Inside Lucille’s, Atlanta’s Chic New Boutique With a Sexy Secret

Some boutiques are worth shopping. Others are worth talking about. Lucille’s, which recently opened in Candler Park, is both. After getting a first look during the VIP preview, one thing was immediately obvious: Atlanta didn’t have a store quite like this.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lucille’s

At first glance, it feels like the perfect neighborhood boutique. Blush walls. Beautiful candles. Jewelry. Lingerie. Silk scarves tied effortlessly around mannequin necks. Books, greeting cards, fragrances, and home décor you’ll convince yourself you absolutely need. Even the vases are a little sexy.

Then you wander into the back.

The lighting gets moodier, illuminated shelves come into view, and suddenly you’re surrounded by one of the city’s most thoughtfully curated collections of luxury intimacy products. There’s nothing over-the-top or gimmicky about it. Everything feels intentional, beautifully designed, and surprisingly elegant. It’s also one of the few places in Atlanta where you’ll find the coveted gold-plated Vesper necklace by Crave, a cult favorite that doubles as a vibrator while looking like a piece of fine jewelry.

That balance is what makes Lucille’s work. It never feels like a lingerie store. It never feels like an adult boutique. Instead, it feels like a beautifully curated gift shop where everything has just a little flirtation built in.

Owner Kristen Eber knows the neighborhood well. An Atlanta native and founder of The Rosefinch Spa, she opened Lucille’s inside the former bakery and takeaway space of the original Flying Biscuit, where she worked when she was younger. Returning years later to build her own business in the same space makes the opening feel like more than another retail debut. It feels personal.

The shelves mix independent brands from Atlanta and beyond, from Lost Pattern NYC scarves and Alex Monroe jewelry to clean beauty, candles, lingerie, fragrances, and gifts that are difficult to find anywhere else in the city. The styling deserves as much credit as the products themselves. One perfectly tied Lost Pattern twilly wrapped around a mannequin’s neck had me immediately looking for my own.

“Over the years, I’ve realized more and more the importance of embracing pleasure and connection with others,” Eber says. “There really aren’t enough places in Atlanta to find unique, high-quality gifts, especially for women looking for items that embrace sensuality in a comfortable way.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lucille’s

Lucille’s is also giving shoppers a reason to come back after opening day. Beginning in September, the boutique will offer private after-hours shopping experiences for birthdays, girls’ nights, anniversaries, and bachelorette parties, complete with exclusive access to the store, curated bites and beverages, and personalized shopping. Workshops, pop-ups, craft nights, and even a spicy book club are also in the works.

The location couldn’t be more fitting. Nestled beside Kelly’s Closet and with Little Tart Bakeshop and its sister concept, Midi, preparing to open nearby, Lucille’s is helping turn this stretch of McLendon Avenue into one of Atlanta’s most charming places to spend an afternoon.

It’s rare to walk into a boutique and want to redesign your coffee table, replace your candle collection, buy a scarf you didn’t know you needed, and leave with a few surprises. Lucille’s somehow makes all of that feel completely natural.

That’s exactly why it’s already one of my favorite discoveries in Atlanta.