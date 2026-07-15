The 10 Best Luxury Hotels in Miami Beach 2026

Miami Beach has never had a shortage of hotels that call themselves luxury. What it has had, in 2026, is a genuine reckoning with what that word actually means. A Forbes five-star rating. A James Beard-nominated restaurant. A spa that justifies the room rate on its own. A design so specific and so committed that walking into the lobby feels like arriving somewhere rather than simply checking in. This list starts there and works outward.

1. Faena Hotel Miami Beach — The most unapologetically spectacular hotel in Miami Beach. Faena is covered in gold, tiger print, and works by Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons, anchored on the beachfront by a woolly mammoth skeleton that remains the most photographed object in Miami Beach that is not the ocean. The dining program is exceptional: Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann for live-fire Argentinean cooking, Pao by Paul Qui for modern Asian cuisine, and El Secreto Omakase for an ultra-exclusive six-seat speakeasy experience. The 22,000 square-foot Tierra Santa Healing House spa is a destination in its own right. Forbes Five-Star 2026.

2. The Setai — The Setai is the most restful five-star hotel on the beach, and for guests who want genuine calm alongside genuine luxury, nothing on this list competes. The Asian-inspired design, three temperature-controlled oceanfront pools, impeccably discreet service, and 87 Art Deco rooms in the original building create an atmosphere that most South Beach hotels cannot manufacture no matter how much they spend trying. Forbes Five-Star 2026. The clear choice for couples, quieter trips, and anyone who values a sense of retreat over a sense of scene.

3. Four Seasons at The Surf Club — Technically in Surfside, but it belongs on this list because nothing in the region competes with what it offers. The property combines 1930s elegance, the original Surf Club counted Sinatra and Churchill among its members, with Richard Meier-designed modern sophistication. Le Sirenuse Miami, an outpost of the Michelin-starred Amalfi Coast original, is one of the best restaurants in South Florida. Forbes Five-Star 2026.

Photo Credit: Christian Horan/Four Seasons

4. 1 Hotel South Beach — The only eco-luxury hotel in the country with a Forbes Five-Star rating for 2026. Driftwood walls, reclaimed wood headboards, hemp mattresses, and the constant presence of the ocean create an environment that feels less like a hotel and more like a very well-designed natural space. The Bamford Wellness Spa is among the most comprehensive on the beach. The Watr rooftop restaurant and bar elevate the food and drink offering significantly.

Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

5. The Miami Beach EDITION — Ian Schrager’s design-driven oceanfront hotel feels stylish and curated without ever trying too hard, which is the hardest thing to pull off in a city where everything is trying very hard. The Matador Room by Jean-Georges Vongerichten is one of the better hotel restaurants in the city. The Matador Bar is one of the best hotel bars. The Basement, housing bowling, an ice rink, and a nightclub, only makes sense in Miami.

Courtesy of The Miami Beach EDITION

6. The Delano Miami Beach — One of the great returns of 2026. The Delano was originally built in 1947, relaunched by Schrager in 1995 into a cultural landmark that drew Madonna and Kate Moss, and has now returned with a fresh new look that honors its history without being imprisoned by it. The white on white on white interiors, the dramatic proportions, and the sense that something interesting is about to happen are all intact. The most anticipated hotel revival of the year, and one that has earned the attention.

Photo Credit: Robert Rieger

7. Acqualina Resort and Residences — A family-run independent hotel and Leading Hotels of the World member operating at a level of quiet, personalized luxury that the louder South Beach names cannot match. Forbes Five-Star 2026. The 54 rooms and 44 suites feature Italian marble bathrooms, lavish textiles, and Boca Terry robes. Four oceanfront restaurants include Il Mulino New York. The spa is among the finest in South Florida. Technically in Sunny Isles, but worth every mile of the drive north.

8. W South Beach — The hotel for guests who want modern luxury with a genuine social edge and are not apologetic about it. Large, well-designed suites, the Living Room Bar, and a pool scene that rivals anything the neighborhood has to offer. The E WOW Suite penthouse is among the most spectacular hotel rooms in the city. The choice for travelers who want beachfront comfort and direct access to the best of South Beach, all in one place.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of W South Beach

9. The Ritz-Carlton South Beach — Set in a renovated 1953 Morris Lapidus-designed building at the southern end of Lincoln Road, the Ritz-Carlton South Beach combines prime walkability with the service standards the brand has built its name on. The oceanfront pool is among the best positioned on the beach. The Lapidus Bar is refined and reliable.

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton South Beach

10. Andaz Miami Beach — The Andaz is not the most famous hotel on this list, but it is one of the most genuinely enjoyable to stay in. The Ondara Spa’s Miami Spa Months programming is among the most interesting in the city. The A-Z Club hosts events that feel curated rather than commercially opportunistic. Bar Centro, with its views of Biscayne Bay at sunset, is one of the better hotel bars in Miami Beach.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Andaz Miami Beach

Miami Beach’s luxury hotel landscape in 2026 is operating at a level the city has never quite reached before. Five Forbes five-star properties. A dining scene that rivals the best restaurant cities in the country. The only question is which version of that you are looking for.

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