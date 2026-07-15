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City Guide, Culinary | July 15, 2026

The Best Places to Indulge in Caviar in Manhattan Right Now

City Guide, Culinary | July 15, 2026
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote, Fashion & Jewelry Director / Editor-in-Chief of Haute Time

July 18th is National Caviar Day — and if there was ever a city built to celebrate it properly, it’s New York. The classic tin-and-blini presentation will always have its place, but a new wave of restaurants across the city has been rethinking the delicacy entirely, folding it into potato knishes, tater tots, cheese crisps, and brioche-cradled Wagyu in ways that feel both irreverent and completely right. Whether you’re marking the occasion or simply looking for an excuse to indulge this summer, these are the places doing caviar best right now.

The Bronze Owl, West Village

The Best Places to Indulge in Caviar in Manhattan Right NowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Bronze Owl

One of New York’s newest cocktail destinations, The Bronze Owl pairs an intimate neighborhood atmosphere with an elevated martini program and a menu that reimagines nostalgic comfort food through a decidedly luxurious lens. The French Onion Crème Fraîche & Caviar — onion-infused crème fraîche served alongside buttery Antonius Sturgeon Caviar and house-made potato chips — is the kind of dish that sounds simple until it arrives at the table. Equally compelling are the Potato Knishes, finished with crème fraîche, fresh chives, and Antonius Sturgeon Caviar — a sophisticated reframe of the classic deli staple. Pair either with one of the bar’s signature martinis, or opt for the newest shaved ice cocktail, prepared in an antique ice crusher for the full effect.

Chelsea Living Room, Chelsea

Chelsea Living Room has always known how to hold a room — dinner bleeding into cocktails bleeding into a proper night out — and for National Caviar Day on July 18th, the venue is leaning into the occasion fully. A roaming tableside caviar cart, exclusive martini and caviar bump specials, live music, and a caviar-finished dessert make this the most festive way to mark the holiday in the city. The menu anchors around the Wagyu & Caviar Toast, layering tender beef tenderloin, premium caviar, and buttery brioche, alongside the Crispy Cheese & Caviar — herb-panko smoked mozzarella topped with crème fraîche, chives, and caviar. The kind of evening that starts as dinner and ends somewhere better.

The Best Places to Indulge in Caviar in Manhattan Right NowPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea Living Room

Somewhere Nowhere, Chelsea

High above Chelsea, Somewhere Nowhere has established itself as one of the city’s premier rooftop destinations — pool club, restaurant, cocktail lounge, and nightlife venue in one, with skyline views to match. Its new summer menu introduces a handful of playful caviar dishes built for sharing: Caviar Bites, where crispy puri meets supreme caviar and crème fraîche, and the already crowd-favorite Tots & Caviar, pairing crispy tater tots with generous spoonfuls of supreme caviar, chives, and crème fraîche. Most unexpectedly, the venue’s signature Somewhere Nowhere Dog — heritage pork sausage, caramelized onions, grain mustard, pickles, and tarragon on a brioche bun — can be upgraded with four grams of caviar, which turns out to be exactly as decadent as it sounds. Nowhere better to spend a summer evening.

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