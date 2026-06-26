As football fans from around the world gather to celebrate the FIFA World Cup this summer, the experience extends far beyond the stadium. Across some of the tournament’s most exciting host cities, estiatorio Milos offers a sophisticated destination where exceptional cuisine, warm hospitality, and the spirit of international competition come together around the table.

With acclaimed locations in New York, Miami, and Toronto, estiatorio Milos provides an elevated alternative to the traditional match day gathering. Whether meeting before kickoff, celebrating a memorable victory, or hosting clients and friends throughout the tournament, the restaurant delivers an experience that reflects the excitement and global energy surrounding football’s biggest event.

Founded by Chef Costas Spiliadis, estiatorio Milos has earned an international reputation through its unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity. The restaurant’s philosophy centers on Greek simplicity, allowing carefully selected ingredients to take center stage. From pristine seafood and premium meats to seasonal vegetables, artisanal cheeses, and exceptional olive oils, every dish highlights ingredients chosen at their peak to create refined yet approachable cuisine.

Throughout the World Cup, guests can also enjoy the seasonal Meet Me at Milos summer aperitivo experience, inspired by the timeless charm of the Greek islands. The program features refreshing Greek Island inspired spritzes, signature bites, and an extensive selection of Greek rosé, creating the perfect setting for gathering before or after the day’s biggest matches. For those seeking the complete Milos experience, the restaurant’s celebrated à la carte menu continues to showcase the exceptional sourcing and signature hospitality that have made it one of the world’s leading Greek dining destinations.

As host cities welcome supporters from every corner of the globe, estiatorio Milos reflects that same international spirit by bringing people together through outstanding food and genuine hospitality. Regardless of which nation guests are cheering for, whether England, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, the United States, or simply the beautiful game itself, every table becomes a place to celebrate shared moments over thoughtfully prepared cuisine.

The FIFA World Cup has always been about more than football. It is a global celebration of culture, connection, and unforgettable experiences. This summer, estiatorio Milos captures that same spirit by offering a dining destination where world class hospitality meets world class competition, creating memorable moments both on and off the pitch.