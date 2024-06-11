There’s no denying that membership clubs have been having a moment in Miami over the last several years with membership clubs like ZZ’s Club and The Bath Club paving the way. Now, more members-only clubs are being established in Miami’s most prestigious neighborhoods with luxury offerings like never before. Ahead, discover Miami’s hautest new private membership clubs that are redefining VIP treatment in the Magic City.

HARBOUR CLUB

Photo Credit: Rendering Courtesy of Harbour Club

The Sunset Harbour neighborhood is finally getting an exclusive membership club as hospitality veterans James Julius and chef Michele Esposito are poised to open Harbour Club in September 2024. The two-story venue will feature three distinctive spaces: a private Japanese restaurant, a speakeasy-style lounge for members, and a public restaurant named a’Riva. Julius, originally from London, brings his passion for luxury hospitality, having worked at renowned establishments like The Dorchester hotel and Scott’s Mayfair. Esposito, an accomplished chef from Italy, offers a wealth of experience from prestigious kitchens worldwide. On the design side, YoDezeen, a multi-award-winning architecture and design studio, has crafted the club’s unique ambiance, blending Italian and Miami-esque elements to evoke an old-world British social club. The exclusive membership will offer access to curated events, workshops, and masterclasses, promising a sophisticated atmosphere to socialize, dine, and relax. 1766 Bay Road, 33139

THE MOORE

Photo Credit: TODD COLEMAN, WOODHOUSE

This spring, Woodhouse officially reopened The Moore in Miami’s Design District, transforming the iconic 1922 landmark into a new cultural destination with a private members club, public restaurant, boutique hotel, gallery space, and executive offices. Spanning nearly 90,000 square feet, each floor offers unique social and cultural experiences, highlighted by Zaha Hadid’s Elastika, a site-specific installation commissioned for the inaugural Design Miami/in 2005. The second-floor Club at The Moore, a members-only destination led by executive chef Joe Anthony, features an impressive art collection curated by Monica Kalpakian, alongside bars, lounges, and eclectic amenities like a hidden cocktail lounge and karaoke room. The ground floor’s all-day dining concept, Elastika, provides a public dining experience under Hadid’s monumental sculpture, while the fourth-floor Hotel at The Moore offers 13 luxurious suites with access to all club amenities. Woodhouse, led by entrepreneur Brady Wood, is revitalizing The Moore with its expertise in creating experiential hospitality concepts, making it once again a landmark destination in Miami. 4040 NE 2nd Ave, 33137

AIR AT SEASPICE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Air

Miami’s beloved Seaspice welcomes Air, a new invitation-only private membership club nestled on the second floor of the iconic establishment. Drawing inspiration from luxurious superyachts and boasting 180-degree views of the Miami River, members can enjoy a lavish escape from the city with top-tier entertainment and fine dining. As its name suggests, the ambience is airy and fresh with teak-lined floors and natural elements complemented by teal velvet seating for a sophisticated touch. Members can expect to indulge in gourmet cuisine with an expansive menu of wagyu steak tartare and premium caviars, as well as a selection of champagnes, wines, and bespoke cocktails. 412 NW N River Dr, 33128

MM

Photo Credit: Courtesy of @casa_neos

Perhaps Miami’s hautest membership, MM, Riviera Dining Group’s exclusive lifestyle club, has set the standard for luxury within the private membership scene, offering members access to a premier network of luxury restaurants and lounges, including AVA MM (Winter Park), MILA MM (Miami), and the upcoming CASA NEOS MM Beach Club (Miami). Curated by Michelin star chef Michael Michaelidis, the MM Club menu blends classic Japanese techniques with modern Mediterranean flavors to create refined dishes. Each venue provides a seamless fusion of elevated dining and pleasure in a contemporary atmosphere. MM members can enjoy mixology and multisensory culinary experiences, with preferential status across all venues, allowing for last-minute bookings, special requests, and private access to exclusive areas. Partnering with Vanquish Yachts, MM has also enhanced its lifestyle offerings with access to a co-branded 45-foot boat that provides members with unparalleled luxury on private day trips. It is made complete with a captain, steward, and up to eight hours on the water. 1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop, 33139 (MILA MM)