While Miami has always been home to some of the best, like Casa Tua and Soho Beach House, there’s a new rush of intimate membership clubs in the city. Here’s an exclusive look.

ZZ’S CLUB

Photo Credit: Douglas Friedman Photography

Earlier this summer, Major Food Group, the critically acclaimed global restaurant company behind Carbone Miami, expanded with the opening of ZZ’s Club in the heart of the Miami Design District. A Japanese restaurant offering cuisine of the highest caliber (like the signature caviar temaki) and a traditional omakase experience by esteemed chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim, it’s also a membership club. Upstairs, above the dining room, you’ll discover membership amenities like the cozy cocktail lounge, reminiscent of early ’80s disco with custom baguettes, fringed stools and a vibrant color palette, and the outdoor cigar lounge, conceived in collaboration with legendary Miami purveyor Padrón. At this secluded oasis, the cutters and ashtrays have been designed specifically for ZZ’s Club, and the cigar menu itself, curated by Mario Carbone who is an avid collector, includes the largest stock of Padrón’s 50th Anniversary edition. To become a member, inquiries can be directed to ZZsclub.com.

THE BATH CLUB

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Bath Club

A beloved Miami Beach establishment since the 1920s, The Bath Club has reopened as a members-only club for a new generation. For the highly anticipated redesign of the legendary space — once a playground for iconic names like Herbert Hoover, Pierre Cartier and William Boeing — designers Allison Antrobus and Ruby Ramirez fused European elegance with casual island luxury to create a bold yet sophisticated aesthetic. Members have exclusive access to three acres of private beach and the resort-style pool, both equipped with luxurious chaise lounges, umbrellas, towel service and cabanas, as well as the club’s extensive wellness offerings, like clay tennis courts, spa services and curated fitness programming including yoga, beach boot camps, meditation and more. You can enjoy exquisite cuisine throughout the property, including in the bougainvillea-filled Courtyard and Veranda, Governor’s Loggia and The Bath Club’s new signature restaurant, opening this fall. As the city’s only private beach club without an accompanying hotel, The Bath Club boasts a membership profile reflective of all cultures and lifestyles, with a limited number of currently available. If you’re interested, visit the website, here.

CHEF DU JOUR

Slated to open this fall in Coral Gables, Chef du Jour is a new membership-only restaurant concept bringing some of the world’s most impressive chefs to Miami to take monthlong residencies in the space. Six hundred members will have the rare opportunity to dine at Chef du Jour with a guest each month to experience a completely different menu. To ensure the dining experience is intimate and like none other, there will be only 50 covers per evening, and the identity of the chef will be kept secret until the last moment. Founded by Philippe Roquefort, who has owned several establishments in France, Chef du Jour aims to curate a group of locals who appreciate elevated experiences in their city through global cuisine and fine dining. The first will open in Miami and Paris, and it will then be replicated in L.A. and Dubai. For more information about securing a coveted spot, visit the website, here.

HAIKU

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Haiku

The ultimate private restaurant experience, Haiku opened its doors in Wynwood in early 2021 with the goal to reinvent intimate dining, trademarking the term Private Restaurant Experience (P.R.E). Service inspired by omotenashi, an elevated and perceptive Japanese-style hospitality, creates a Michelin-worthy experience for members, with only one service offered per day. Haiku features a premier menu of 10- to 12-course omakase by chef Albert Diaz, the former executive chef at Zuma, with signature wine, champagne and sake pairings. There are two levels of membership: Pinnacle and Haiku. The Pinnacle Membership is invitation-only and offers priority for all dates — including busier times like Valentine’s Day or Art Basel — access to curated events and tastings, and Haiku at home. The Haiku Membership is reserved for non-local travelers to Miami, granting them access to the space for a minimum of two reservations during the year. To learn more, visit the website, here.