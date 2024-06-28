Clase Azul México Celebrates New York City with Exclusive Limited Edition

In a homage to the vibrant spirit of New York City, Clase Azul México, renowned for its luxurious spirits and cultural finesse, unveils its latest masterpiece: Clase Azul Tequila The Loft Brooklyn Collection I. Limited to just 1,000 1-liter decanters, this exclusive edition pays homage to the city that never sleeps, available only by invitation in its beloved marketplace, New York City.

Inspired by the city’s rich tapestry of history, diversity, and architectural marvels, Clase Azul Tequila The Loft Brooklyn Collection I merges Mexican artistry with New York’s iconic imagery. Héctor Gaytan, Creative Vice President of the brand, expressed deep gratitude to New York City as a pivotal market that has embraced Mexican culture. This limited release, he noted, symbolizes a heartfelt connection between the two cultures through meticulous craftsmanship.

Master Distiller Viridiana Tinoco meticulously curated this añejo tequila, aging it for over 20 months in American whiskey barrels and finishing it in Calvados casks from Normandy, France, creating a blend that reflects both tradition and innovation. The design of the decanter itself draws inspiration from the Chrysler Building, an emblem of Art Deco elegance synonymous with Manhattan’s skyline. Its hand-painted verdigris brushstrokes mirror the skyscraper’s silhouette, while the verdigris body and hammered copper cap evoke the city’s evolving architectural landscape.

Clase Azul Tequila The Loft Brooklyn Collection I stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and cultural exchange. Available at $1,250 USD per decanter, this exclusive offering invites enthusiasts to savor a unique blend of heritage and innovation, encapsulating the essence of both Mexico and New York City in every sip.