IsMyLova: Unleash Your Style With Our Globally-Inspired Collections

IsMyLova, nestled in the heart of Miami South Beach, revolutionizes luxury fashion by focusing on empowerment and global artistry.

Photo Credit: Nika Vekilova @nikavphotography

The boutique and online platform celebrate diverse, inclusive fashion. It was founded by Bela Ismylova, who transitioned from a human rights lawyer to a fashion visionary. Bela’s background in advocacy enriches IsMyLova’s ethos, ensuring each piece in our collection not only enhances individual style but also supports broader social impacts.

Clients at IsMyLova discover an array of garments, from avant-garde innovations to timeless ensembles, each selected for its unique narrative and craftsmanship. “Our stylists are dedicated to personalizing your shopping experience, ensuring your wardrobe reflects your unique identity and values,” Bela notes. IsMyLova’s mission extends beyond fashion; it’s a movement that supports women’s rights and humanitarian causes with every sale.

This boutique is more than a fashion destination; it’s a place where each purchase contributes to global empowerment, aligning Bela’s dedication to human rights with her love for high fashion. Since its opening, IsMyLova has set itself apart in Miami’s bustling fashion scene, offering a curated shopping experience that goes far beyond the ordinary.

