Men’s Paris Fashion Week is in full force, with creativity overwhelming the runways in the New Year. Another highly-anticipated show, the Dior Men Winter 2024 show, takes the stage tomorrow, Friday, January 19th. Tune into the show live from Paris tomorrow at 9:00 am EST to see what Kim Jones has up his sleeve for Dior men’s. If we had to guess, based on the monochromatic, sleek grey show invite — we’re thinking Jones is still in his minimalist era with a nod to a futuristic aesthetic.