‘HairStyle, The Talent Show’ Debuts In North America Sponsored By GAMA Italy Professional

The challenges these contestants face are as diverse as the art of hairstyling itself. From adapting to customer requests and analyzing physical features to providing expert advice on flattering hair colors, cuts, and makeup application, the show will push contestants to exhibit their visionary hairstyling skills. Moreover, the winner of ‘HairStyle, The Talent Show’ will be awarded a prize package worth $150,000, setting the stage for them to launch their high-end salon dream. The support extends beyond just financial aid, as the winner will join the esteemed international teaching team of the MDB Education hairstyling master’s program.

The transformation of a television studio into a sprawling 1,000 m2 grand hairdressing salon signifies the magnitude of this undertaking. Equipped with top-notch workstations, individualized wash areas, and a wide array of premium hair care products and extensions, this salon sets the stage for remarkable transformations.

At the helm of this groundbreaking show is Rossano Ferretti, a stalwart in the hairstyling industry renowned for his personalized cutting techniques and luxury salons frequented by global elites. His vision for individualized hair care and pioneering approach to the ‘skinification’ movement places him at the forefront of hairstyling innovation.

Joining Ferretti are Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, a power duo whose journey from a chance meeting in 2002 to owning the renowned Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles is nothing short of inspirational. Their expertise in creating free-flowing layers, sun-kissed colors, and using long extensions has earned them a clientele that includes some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

‘HairStyle’ is not just a talent show; it’s a celebration of artistry, creativity, and the transformational power of hairstyling. With its unparalleled approach, celebrity insights, and a platform that champions individuality, this show is poised to set new benchmarks in the realm of beauty and style on television.