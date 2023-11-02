From October 25th to October 29th, the City of Fort Lauderdale dedicated the days to the joint venture of Haute Living, Fraser, and the Islands of The Bahamas. This partnership illuminated the days with glamour, philanthropy, and sustainable endeavors, celebrating the ethos of ‘Haute Giving.’

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceNestled in a breathtaking $18.9 million estate listed by Fidelity Real Estate and constructed by Mike Mullen, the venue exuded luxury.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceAs guests entered, they were treated to culinary dishes from Plateau Miami, complemented by Michi Wines, Perrier-Jouët, and Channé Rose.

The outdoor area was transformed into a serene oasis by Lisa Aportela from City Furniture. Guests danced to the melodies of DJ Sepi, sipped on the refreshing El Cristiano Tequila, and admired the elegant floral decor curated by Luxury Flowers Private Studio. The bar area was gracefully managed by Yacht Chandlers. The week was crowned with a special taco bar pop-up by Velvet Taco on Saturday, coinciding with Haute Living’s FLIBS party.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe mansion played host to a five-day gallery showcase featuring the art of South African artist, Johnathan Schultz. Renowned for his works with diamonds, gold, and precious metals, Schultz’s art captivated the attendees.

In a grand gesture, Schultz’s CFO, David Comite, presented custom diamond art pieces to the CEO of Fraser, Anders Kurten, and a Bahamian dignitary. These art pieces were part of a limited series designed to commemorate the proclamation by the City of Fort Lauderdale.

This week was not just about glamour, but also showcased the unwavering commitment of Haute Living, Fraser Yachts, and The Islands of The Bahamas to the Fort Lauderdale community. Their journey with the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has been steady since 2009, focusing on philanthropy, community empowerment, and sustainable efforts.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe City Commissioners of the City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, proclaimed October 25th – October 29th 2023 as “Haute Living, Fraser, and Islands of the Bahamas Days.”

The City of Fort Lauderdale encouraged locals to celebrate these organizations for their contributions and support of the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and the numerous non-profit organizations they support philanthropically.

