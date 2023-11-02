Michael Chow
Cover Story
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond

Haute Living and Fraser Yachts Host a Five-Day Hospitality Mansion at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

City Guide, Haute Yachts, News

From October 25th to October 29th, the City of Fort Lauderdale dedicated the days to the joint venture of Haute Living, Fraser, and the Islands of The Bahamas. This partnership illuminated the days with glamour, philanthropy, and sustainable endeavors, celebrating the ethos of ‘Haute Giving.’

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceNestled in a breathtaking $18.9 million estate listed by Fidelity Real Estate and constructed by Mike Mullen, the venue exuded luxury.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Channé Rose

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceAs guests entered, they were treated to culinary dishes from Plateau Miami, complemented by Michi Wines, Perrier-Jouët, and Channé Rose.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The outdoor area was transformed into a serene oasis by Lisa Aportela from City Furniture. Guests danced to the melodies of DJ Sepi, sipped on the refreshing El Cristiano Tequila, and admired the elegant floral decor curated by Luxury Flowers Private Studio. The bar area was gracefully managed by Yacht Chandlers. The week was crowned with a special taco bar pop-up by Velvet Taco on Saturday, coinciding with Haute Living’s FLIBS party.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe mansion played host to a five-day gallery showcase featuring the art of South African artist, Johnathan Schultz. Renowned for his works with diamonds, gold, and precious metals, Schultz’s art captivated the attendees.

Johnathan Schultz artwork

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

In a grand gesture, Schultz’s CFO, David Comite, presented custom diamond art pieces to the CEO of Fraser, Anders Kurten, and a Bahamian dignitary. These art pieces were part of a limited series designed to commemorate the proclamation by the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Schultz’s CFO, David Comite, Anders Kurten, CEO of Fraser, and honorable John Pinder II from The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA)

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

This week was not just about glamour, but also showcased the unwavering commitment of Haute Living, Fraser Yachts, and The Islands of The Bahamas to the Fort Lauderdale community. Their journey with the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has been steady since 2009, focusing on philanthropy, community empowerment, and sustainable efforts.

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceThe City Commissioners of the City of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, proclaimed October 25th – October 29th 2023 as “Haute Living, Fraser, and Islands of the Bahamas Days.”

The City of Fort Lauderdale encouraged locals to celebrate these organizations for their contributions and support of the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and the numerous non-profit organizations they support philanthropically.

Haute Media Group Global CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Senior Vice President April Irene Donelson, COO Seth Semilof, Fraser Yachts CEO Anders Kurten, Fraser Yachts COO Michael Busacca & Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) Parliamentary Secretary, and the Honorable John Pinder II

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

PREVIOUS POST
Sir Rod Stewart
Cover Story
November 2, 2023
The Drinking Song: Sir Rod Stewart Spills All On His Spirited New Venture, Wolfie’s Whisky
By Laura Schreffler
News
November 2, 2023
La Fête Wine Company Introduces New Red Wine: La Fête Du Rouge
By Haute Living
City Guide
October 31, 2023
The Macallan and IYC Shine at the 63rd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
By Darby Kordonowy
Haute Yachts
October 30, 2023
Sensational Week at 64th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
By Kalena Phung

Los Angeles

New York

Miami