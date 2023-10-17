Marc Anthony
The GLA Gala Returns With Headline Performance By Iconic Singer Debbie Gibson

Philanthropy

The Global Lyme Alliance Board of Directors: David Gerstner, Nancy Del Genio, Julia Knox-Comeau,
Debbie Siciliano, Diane Blanchard, Rose Anastasio, Charles Balducci, Kenzie Vath, Karen Kelly,
Janet Vacarro, Brett Kristoff, Ed O’Connell, Paul Ross, Brent Patry 

Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni

Actor Christopher Meloni and Broadway Star Ashley Loren joined Emcee, Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto for the event which raised over $1.6 million for Lyme and tick-borne disease research and awareness.

Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), the leading nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases held their annual GLA Global Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The annual event raises Lyme disease awareness and funds for research to improve diagnostics and treatments and ultimately find a cure for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. This year’s gala was a night to remember for invited celebrities, business leaders, and top scientists alike. Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni

The spectacular event began with cocktails, dinner, and an auction followed by a special musical performance by music icon Debbie Gibson. Master of ceremonies Rosanna Scotto, Co-Host of FOX 5 “Good Day New York” led the affair which included appearances by Broadway Star Ashley Loren as well as Celebrity Ambassador Christopher Meloni.

This year, the GLA honored Kenzie Vath, a Lyme warrior, devoted wife, loving mother, and dedicated hotelier, for her remarkable contributions towards raising both funds and awareness for this relentless disease. Additionally, the GLA introduced a new award for the first time this 2023, generously sponsored by philanthropists Bob and Karen Kelly, which is designed to celebrate the heroic endeavors of family members who serve as medical advocates and play an indispensable role in navigating the medical system during this battle, alongside the patients themselves.

This year’s event raised more than $1.6 million to advance GLA’s mission to conquer Lyme Disease. Save the date: The 9th Annual Gala will return to Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday, October 10th, 2024.

Margaret Josephs, Larry Scott, Dolores Catania

Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni

Notable attendees included: Rosanna Scotto, Christopher Meloni, Debbie Gibson, Ashley Loren, Larry Scott, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catiana, Kenzie Vath, Bob Kelly, Karen Kelly, Bo Dietl, Maribel Lieberman, Leesa Rowland, Jean Shafiroff, Nicole Miller, Marc Bouwer, Pedro Oberto, Alexa Goodrow, Eric Bergan, Carmen D’Alessio, Tina Radziwell, Helen Yarmak,  Elena Krail, Lindsay Keys and Daria Lombroso, Nadja Sayej.

The GLA Gala is among New York City’s most highly anticipated fundraising events. It is exclusively dedicated to raising awareness and supporting research and patient service programs for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.  The cause is more important than ever with a record number of cases reported. According to the CDC, there are 476,000 new cases of Lyme disease each year in the U.S. Support can make a difference for patients today and tomorrow.

Gala Co-Chairs included; Rose Anastasio, Amy Balducci, Charles Balducci, Diane M. Blanchard, Bob Kelly, Karen Kelly, Robert Kobre, Brett Kristoff, Jarrod Nadel, Lorrie Nadel, Paul B. Ross, Larry Scott, Erin Walker and Jimmy Walker.

Rosanna Scotto

Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni

Nadja Sayej

Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni

About GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE:

Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) is the leading nonprofit dedicated to curing Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient’s voice.  GLA has gained national prominence for funding some of the most urgent and promising research in the field of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. We support patients around the globe through our patient support programs and those needing information about tick-borne diseases.

To learn more about GLA’s unrivaled focus on the science of Lyme, visit their website at www.GLA.org.

I: @GlobalLymeAlliance | F: Global Lyme Alliance | X / T: @LymeAlliance

Christopher Meloni

Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni/PMC

Steph Bush, Kenzie Vath, Tim Bush

Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni

