Model Multihyphenate Mischaela Elkins Signals The Return Of The 90’s Supermodel

90s supermodels closely resembled superheroes in the public eye. These women, often hosting TV shows, owning restaurants, starring in iconic music videos, and dominating the catwalk, became celebrities in their own right. Today’s household names, such as the Hadids and Jenners, owe a considerable debt to the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Cindy Crawford—all of whom ignited society’s fascination with supermodel culture.

Almost three decades later, the influence of these pioneering models still resonates in fashion and beauty. “Longevity in this industry is like catching smoke, yet here I am, still catching it,” declares Mischaela Elkins. Her journey can be likened to a renaissance of the supermodel era, punctuated by an impressive ability to adapt and flourish in an ever-evolving industry.

More than a fashion model, Elkins is a multihyphenate–a term that encapsulates her various roles and achievements within an industry known for its brief flares of success. Her personal brand, a refreshing deviation from today’s oversharing culture, rings with the command of supermodels before her.

The Resurgence of the Supermodel Era

“There’s a resurgence happening,” Elkins explains, and the numbers affirm her observation. A recent Vogue article revealed a sharp rise in “model multihyphenates“–individuals who don’t just walk runways but also venture into other domains such as entrepreneurship, writing, acting, and innovation. This trend hints at a revival of the supermodel era.

Elkins’ contribution to this movement is undeniable. Her mesmerizing runway walk and charismatic presence have led runway watchers to coin her “Tiburon Walk,” after the Spanish word for shark. It’s an acknowledgment of her agility, speed, and dominance, one that she carries with pride. “My goal is to inspire young girls to embrace their uniqueness, which is their real superpower in an industry that often promotes conformity,” she says. This mindset on individuality and edge is one she solidified as an alumna of the legendary Coco Rocha Model Camp, a training ground for top models that Mischaela was hand-picked and approved by Coco Rocha herself to attend.

Embracing Mystery in An Age of Oversharing

The allure of Elkins lies not only in her commanding runway presence, reminiscent of legends like Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista, but also in her approach to her public persona. She is an enigma in an industry marked by oversharing and constant publicity.

Never an over-sharer, she is still far from anonymous with 30+ international fashion magazine covers and profile stories, including Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, L’Officiel, Maxim, GQ, Ocean Drive, and Marie Claire, as well as key placements in Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Lucky, Elle, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue media. Despite this high profile, her mysterious side stays intact.

Some critics, however, view this differently. This so-called mystique may simply be a lack of relatability. Today’s generation craves authenticity, which includes sharing all aspects of one’s life. Elkins believes that authenticity doesn’t necessitate the disclosure of every detail of one’s life. “My decision to maintain a degree of mystery is about setting boundaries in a world where they’re often disregarded,” she states.

Building a Multi-Hyphenate Empire

Despite any criticism, Elkins’ impact on the industry remains profound. She has become a mainstay on the runway and in print and expanded her brand beyond modeling. Her achievements are manifold, from making history by representing her Indigenous roots in the media to contributing as a self-help author and being a vocal member of the MENSA community.

“Being a multi-hyphenate isn’t about showcasing an array of talents, but about challenging the confines of being typecast and showing that we can be more than one thing,” she articulates.

A New Dawn for the Fashion Industry

A model represents much more than a mere vehicle for clothing, inspiring the observer and embodying an aspirational version of self-empowerment and dynamism. This is what Mischaela Elkins is–a versatile force carving her own path in a profession known for its exclusivity. Her success fuses her unique talent, hard work, and strategic decisions.

As Elkins continues to shine, her interpretation of the 90’s supermodel—multifaceted, enigmatic, and unapologetically individual—could be the breath of fresh air the fashion industry desperately needs.

Written in partnership with Anne Schulze