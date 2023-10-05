Discover the 5 best wellness and yoga experiences in Naples to enhance your well-being and inner balance.

Photo Credit: Urban Meditation

Urban Meditation

Urban Meditation offers 30-minute guided meditations on a lava rock therapy floor. Immerse yourself in the calming ambiance, complemented by crystals and essential oils, to reach a deep meditative state. Before or after your session, explore their selection of lava infrared mats, crystals, handmade jewelry, essential oils, and candles to bring the zen home with you.

541 5th Ave S, 34102

Photo Credit: Be Hot Yoga

Be Hot Yoga

Nestled in downtown Naples, Be Hot Yoga uses an infrared heat system to create a unique yoga experience with classes ranging from hot 105-degree Bikram-style to an 80-degree Yin class. This studio combines Bikram and Vinyasa Flow, improving balance, strength, and joint mobility.

Enjoy a variety of classes such as ‘Be Calm Yin Yoga and Sound Healing,’ a deep relaxation non-heated, 60-minute class focusing on prolonged postures, targeting areas like the hips to release stored stress and emotions. Props like blocks and bolsters enhance your experience, while breathwork and crystal sound bowls deepen your connection to body and mind.

Opt for a heated class with the ‘Be Sculpted Flow,’ a class for all yoga levels combining breathwork, vinyasa flows, and resistance training using weights and bands to increase your overall strength, a range of motion, and build sculpted muscles.

639 8th St S, 34102

Photo Credit: Wander Free Wellness

Wander Free Wellness

Experience beach yoga paradise with Wander Free Wellness on Seagate Beach. Taught by Jen Wyatt, a certified 500-hour yoga teacher and Reiki healer, these classes connect you with yourself, promoting balance, grounding, and strength. Jen also offers private Reiki energy healing, meditation, guided reflection, and more.

100 Seagate Dr., 34103

Photo Credit: Honor Yoga

Honor Yoga

With two locations in Old Naples and North Naples, yogis of all ages can choose from a range of classes designed to calm the mind, body, and soul and deliver strength and stability. Discover the benefits of classes like Stretch & Roll, where you’ll experience extended holds of passive postures, fostering a deep release and rejuvenating stretch. As you delve into yoga shapes typical of a Yin class, Stretch & Roll provides an opportunity for enhanced myofascial release, and you can enhance your practice with props like foam rollers, release balls, blocks, bolsters, and blankets.

If you’re new to aerial yoga, consider Aerial Roots, a foundational practice utilizing aerial silk to counteract gravity, create joint space, and elongate muscles. Enjoy compression-free inversions that stimulate the lymphatic system, detoxify the body, and provide spinal traction. This practice not only boosts flexibility and circulatory health but also elevates your mood. Honor Yoga also offers a modified version of this class to kids ages 7-13 years old to help this age group enhance his or her mindfulness and face their fears. Little yogis ages 4 to 12 years old can engage in classes that spark their imaginations and introduce them to the power of mindful breathing and the art of nurturing inner serenity and concentration.

Yogis can also embark on an exhilarating journey with stand-up paddleboard (SUP) yoga at Delnor Wiggins State Park. This one-of-a-kind session seamlessly blends hatha and vinyasa yoga postures on a steady 10 to 12-foot paddleboard. SUP yoga elevates your equilibrium, deepens your bodily mindfulness, sharpens your focus, and fortifies your core stability. Rest easy knowing your board will remain firmly anchored, erasing any worries of drifting away.

1107 Central Ave., 34102

2228 Logan Blvd N., 34119

Photo Credit: The Sand Barre

The Sand Barre

Build your confidence at The Sand Barre with workouts including Buti Yoga, a workout that blends power yoga with cardio-intensive tribal dance and body sculpting movement and/or tap n’ pow{h}er, a balance fusion class designed to shape, tone, and lengthen the body while delivering empowering messages.

If you want high-intensity workouts, head for the HIIT Bounce class on the Bellicon mini trampolines that will challenge your endurance, coordination, speed, and strength.

For the most challenging barre class, try the Fire class and prepare for the burn. This class requires at least 10 barre classes prior and includes quick transitions, compound movements, cardio, range of motion, and advanced stretching techniques.

3375 Pine Ridge Rd #202, 34109