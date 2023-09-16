Photo Credit: Cassidy Sparrow

A celebration fit for a king, Nas, celebrated his 50th birthday at The Grill in New York City surrounded by a bevy of A-list friends.

Photo Credit: Cassidy Sparrow

As part of the monumental night, Hennessy, with whom the iconic singer has an ambassadorship, commissioned artist Kennedy Yanko, for a 1-of-1 tribute sculpture that was presented to Nas as a birthday present. Taking inspiration from the Hennessy V.S bottle that Nas collaborated on to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, the copper sculpture was inspired by Nas’ creative mastery and unmatched craftsmanship, it features tough yet malleable materials — embodying his perseverance and constant evolution.

Photo Credit: Cassidy Sparrow

DJ Jazzy Jeff kept the beats bumping throughout the evening and The Roots performed a very special musical performance.

Photo Credit: Cassidy Sparrow

Renowned hip-hop icons and celebrities alike were in attendance to help Nas celebrate his milestone birthday, including Robert DeNiro, Chris Rock, Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, NORE, DJ Premier, The Lox, Kendrick Lamar, Salaam Remi, The Roots, Carmelo Anthony, Steve Stoute, Havoc, AZ, Raekwon, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Hit-Boy, Slick Rick, Q-Tip, Ralph McDaniels, Roxanne Shanté, among others.