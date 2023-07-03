Photo Credit: Ellen Fedors

Fendi has introduced its latest masterpiece, the Fendi C’mon, showcasing the brand’s unparalleled expertise in leather craftsmanship — and we’re deeming it the ‘it’ handbag for the summer. Inspired by the clean lines of the Fendi Women’s Autumn/Winter 2023-24 Collection, the C’mon embodies the Maison’s commitment to timeless elegance and meticulous attention to detail.

The Fendi C’mon boasts a minimalist silhouette that belies the intricate construction process involving 20 different components, expertly assembled by Fendi’s skilled leather artisans. The impeccable proportions of the C’mon bag create a round and soft outline, featuring feminine curvilinear lines that are complemented and contrasted by subtle angles. A vintage golden metal FF logo, with its smooth-edged design, graces the magnetic flap closure, adding a bold and unmistakable signature touch.

Photo Credit: Ellen Fedors

Available in three sizes, each variation of the Fendi C’mon possesses its own unique characteristics. The Medium size exhibits a distinctive construction, with the flap crafted from smooth leather boasting a refined shiny finish, slightly longer than the bag’s body. The sides, on the other hand, are made from grained leather. The gracefully petite Small size is fully crafted from semi-shiny calfskin, featuring embossed leather details and a versatile back pocket. For a touch of playfulness, the tiny Nano version can be worn as a charming belt bag, thanks to a loop on the back.

Photo Credit: Ellen Fedors

In true Fendi fashion, the C’mon is incredibly versatile, seamlessly transitioning from day to night with a sleek sophistication. The removable and adjustable leather strap allows for functional cross-body or shoulder wear. Notably, the metal loops holding the strap, reminiscent of piercing shapes, add an edgy element that reflects the punk attitude of the collection. When the bag opens, round studs are revealed, further elevating its design.

The color palette of the C’mon bag adheres to signature Fendi design codes, offering classic neutral tones of beige, white, and black, alongside the vibrant ciclamino fuchsia and iconic FF jacquard styles paying homage to Fendi’s heritage. Completing the collection is a luxurious croco flap, featuring glossy black and warm brandy hues, showcasing Fendi’s mastery in working with different materials.

Photo Credit: Ellen Fedors

The Fendi C’mon bag will be available at Fendi boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com starting from July 2023.