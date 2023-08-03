Last fall, Prada debuted its first-ever fine jewelry line, Eternal Gold. The collection was the first truly sustainable fine jewelry collection by a global luxury brand using 100% certified recycled gold. Prada’s jewelry is embedded in sustainable practice that informs twenty-first-century luxury, alongside time-honored artisanal techniques and precious gems and metals.

Now, this summer, Prada Fine Jewelry has just launched four new exquisite new styles as part of their highly coveted Eternal Gold collection. Perfectly timed for the summer season, these stunning pieces are crafted in lustrous pink gold, adding a touch of elegance and romance to any ensemble.

The Prada Eternal Gold Nano Triangle Mono Earring in Pink Gold is a stunning piece of jewelry that exudes elegance and sophistication. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this exquisite earring showcases Prada’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The dainty triangle design in pink gold adds a touch of femininity and modernity, making it the perfect accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions. Versatile and effortlessly chic, this mono earring is a true statement piece that will elevate any ensemble.

