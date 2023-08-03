Matt Judon
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.
Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe’s Summertime Mission Isn’t A Tan — It’s Helping Fellow Females Find Self-Empowerment
Kristin Davis
And Just Like That… Kristin Davis Is Celebrating 25 Years Of “Sex And The City”
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s

Prada Introduces Pink Gold To Its Eternal Gold Fine Jewelry Collection & They’re Perfect For Summer

Fashion, News

Last fall, Prada debuted its first-ever fine jewelry line, Eternal Gold. The collection was the first truly sustainable fine jewelry collection by a global luxury brand using 100% certified recycled gold. Prada’s jewelry is embedded in sustainable practice that informs twenty-first-century luxury, alongside time-honored artisanal techniques and precious gems and metals.

Prada Introduces Pink Gold To Its Eternal Gold Fine Jewelry Collection & They're Perfect For SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Now, this summer, Prada Fine Jewelry has just launched four new exquisite new styles as part of their highly coveted Eternal Gold collection. Perfectly timed for the summer season, these stunning pieces are crafted in lustrous pink gold, adding a touch of elegance and romance to any ensemble.

Prada Introduces Pink Gold To Its Eternal Gold Fine Jewelry Collection & They're Perfect For Summer
Eternal Gold nano triangle mono earring in pink gold, $895; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

The Prada Eternal Gold Nano Triangle Mono Earring in Pink Gold is a stunning piece of jewelry that exudes elegance and sophistication. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this exquisite earring showcases Prada’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The dainty triangle design in pink gold adds a touch of femininity and modernity, making it the perfect accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions. Versatile and effortlessly chic, this mono earring is a true statement piece that will elevate any ensemble.

Prada Introduces Pink Gold To Its Eternal Gold Fine Jewelry Collection & They're Perfect For Summer
Eternal Gold necklace in pink gold with nano triangle pendant, $2,100; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Prada Introduces Pink Gold To Its Eternal Gold Fine Jewelry Collection & They're Perfect For SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Prada

 

August 3, 2023
