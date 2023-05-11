Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises christened its newest ship, Vista, on Monday night at a glittering ceremony in Valletta, Malta with a little help from two major guests: our former Haute Living cover star, celebrated Italian-American chef, author, restaurateur, and Emmy award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis, the ship’s godmother, and Emmy award-winning musician Harry Connick Jr.

The first of the line’s Allura Class vessels, the stunning 1,200-guest, all-veranda ship made her debut with an elegant dinner, a concert courtesy of Connick Jr., and a dazzling fireworks display.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

“We have been eagerly awaiting this historic day as we christen our first new ship in more than ten years and pave the way for an exciting future,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “The world-class experience of this beautiful ceremony perfectly aligns with Vista’s impeccable onboard experience, which features a stunning design, exceptional entertainment, top-notch service and innovative culinary delights. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have worked tirelessly to bring us to Vista’s grand debut.”

At 791 feet long and more than 67,000 tons with capacity for 1,200 guests at double occupancy, Vista offers a market-leading staffing ratio with two crew members for every three guests. She also boasts the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, which measure more than 290 square feet, plus new Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers. Setting new standards for comfort and residential-style luxury, she features all-veranda accommodations. Vista’s elevated variety of onboard activities include eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues plus the luxurious Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

“I am so honored to have been chosen as godmother of this incredible new ship and be a part of this glorious night in Malta,” said De Laurentiis. “From amazing culinary experiences to thoughtful details at every turn, Vista is truly a dream ship. Cheers to this inaugural season and to everyone who sails aboard her.”

Continuing to elevate The Finest Cuisine at Sea, Vista features 11 onboard culinary venues including three which are new. These include Aquamar Kitchen, offering an array of wellness-inspired dishes with a hint of indulgence; The Bakery at Baristas, serving tempting freshly baked pastries; and new signature restaurant, Ember.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

With an emphasis on innovating for drinks, as well as all things culinary, Vista is also introducing The Casino Mixology Bar, a new concept for the line, focused entirely on the art of the cocktail.

As godmother, De Laurentiis will create two signature dishes to be served in Toscana, Oceania Cruises’ authentic Italian specialty restaurant evolved from rich family traditions, as well as The Grand Dining Room, the luxurious grand dame of the line’s culinary venues.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Guests at the christening ceremony were treated to the opening performance of “Into the Night,” Vista’s dance-centric theatrical show led by renowned Dancing with the Stars pro dancer and choreographer Britt Stewart, before De Laurentiis took the stage to officially name and christen Vista with the ceremonial Champagne bottle break across the ship’s hull. VIP attendees then enjoyed a concert by headliner and legendary live performer Connick, who delivered 60 minutes of non-stop entertainment. The spectacular evening ended with celebratory fireworks over Valletta’s historic harbor.

Following the seven-night roundtrip VIP christening cruise, Vista will sail her maiden voyage on May 13 from Rome to Venice before embarking on a sold out summer in the Mediterranean. In September, she will sail to Canada and New England before heading south for a series of winter itineraries exploring Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean from her homeport of Miami.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises