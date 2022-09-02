Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real
Hampton Water
Haute Wine + Spirits
Bon Jovi And Son Jesse Are Sitting Pretty On A Bed Of Rosés With Their Haute Wine Label, Hampton Water
Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition
James Harden
Cover Story
It’s Time For James Harden To Try Something New

Today Years Old Media: How They Built an Audience on a Competitive Platform

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

 

In the digital age, social media has drastically changed the way we consume entertainment and video content. Young people have moved away from traditional forms of entertainment and now increasingly rely on trendy sources: memes and viral content.

Consuming memes has become a daily habit for many of us, but for some, it’s their job. It began when Aidan Schwieger started an Instagram account, merely for fun, while attending university. Instagram was still young and as a finance student, Aidan didn’t think much of the platform besides being fascinated about the way content was consumed and shared among users.

While Aidan describes himself as having a creative mind and an entrepreneurial spirit, he didn’t realize how far this would take him until his account ‘Today Years Old’ began to blow up, “within weeks, the account started to gain popularity and I soon realized I could reach a serious audience while remaining anonymous. It became a side hustle.” Three years later, he had grown one of the biggest entertainment and meme channels on Instagram, reaching nearly 10 million followers.

In Aidan’s words, “Today Years Old Media is now a viral internet brand and social publisher that provides entertainment to a global community in the form of video content and culturally relevant memes.” While the brand began as a joke for satirical and comical content, it quickly became a viral comedy.

Aidan credits the success of the brand to his early adoption of the platform as well as the team’s creative content strategy, “It’s important to understand that content is just as much about the emotional response and connection as it is about the comedic relief. Being a content aggregator for so long now, I’ve developed a very good understanding of what makes something go viral, how to find trending content, and what our audience wants to see.” As an early adopter, Aidan quickly discovered what his audience enjoyed and how to curate meaningful content for them. This hands-on approach to sharing engaging content is what has allowed him to build such a strong community with Today Years Old.

With people all around the globe following the channel, Today Years Old Media has become a leading source of entertainment and feel-good memes around the world. While the company’s focus has primarily been on Instagram and Twitter, they plan on expanding to other platforms this year such as TikTok and Snapchat, “Our goal is to continue to be a source of relatable and enjoyable content that brings people together and allows them to connect with one another.”

https://www.instagram.com/todayyearsold/

https://twitter.com/todayyearsoldig

https://facebook.com/todayyearsoldmedia/

Written in partnership with TedFuel

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Scene
September 2, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Tyreek Hill and HUBLOT with a Timeless Cover Dinner
By Kennedy Munster
Charlize Theron Is Officially The Face Of Dior’s New Fragrance: J’Adore Parfum D’eau
Celebrities
September 2, 2022
Charlize Theron Is Officially The Face Of Dior’s New Fragrance: J’Adore Parfum D’eau
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
News
September 1, 2022
Show Off Your Signature Style this NYFW with Loews Signature Suites
By Kennedy Munster
Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée Collection
Fashion
September 1, 2022
The Spirit Of Jewelry: Van Cleef & Arpels Launches The Stunning New Perlée Collection
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami