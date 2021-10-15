Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

It’s safe to say New York is back. After a rather trying year, New York has returned to its burgeoning business with new openings and builds. Perhaps one of next year’s most anticipated hotel openings, The Ritz-Carlton has found a new home in the heart of Manhattan’s iconic neighborhood, NoMad. In fact, the new property is built from the ground up and will be one of the tallest buildings in the area.

In true Ritz-Carlton fashion, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad embodies sleek, modern design and will offer the brand’s legendary service with refined elegance. Surrounded by other neighborhood notables like Eleven Madison Park and Cosme, the destination is designed to welcome both locals and traveling guests. Guests can indulge in the 250 prestigious guest rooms and 16 branded luxury penthouse residences that offer spectacular views of some of Manhattan’s most desirable sights like the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty.

With a bold design, the hotel boasts legendary restaurants and bars by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés. Zaytinya offers an innovative mezze menu inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines served up in a sleek and modern setting. A new iteration of the high-end avant-garde dining destination, The Bazaar, will follow the hotel opening later in 2022. Andrés will also oversee the rooftop bar, where guests can drink 500 feet in the air, The Club Lounge, In-room dining, and banquet events spanning two floors of meeting space, including a private outdoor terrace.

For those looking to escape the city’s infectious energy for some relaxation, the hotel will also house the signature 6,800 sq ft Ritz-Carlton Spa and Fitness Center, featuring eight treatment rooms, sauna and steam rooms.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

The luxury property is expected to open in early 2022–proving to be the perfect destination for post-holiday getaways. For more information, visit The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad website, here; The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, is also located at 1185 Broadway at 28th Street.