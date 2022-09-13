Photo Credit: Annabel’s

Earlier this month, on worldwide Amazon day, London’s hottest members club Annabel’s unveiled it’s spectacular 2022 façade, in partnership with The Lost Explorer Mezcal. Designed by Creative Director at The Birley Clubs, Tatiana Kharchylava, the immersive scene is part of The Caring Family Foundation‘s annual month-long charity initiative, Annabel’s for the Amazon, where each year the Club raises funds to aid reforestation efforts in the Brazilian rainforest.

Photo Credit: Annabel’sThe display, which features jaguars and flowing waterfalls adorning the front of the world-famous members’ club, marks an extraordinary commitment by The Caring Family Foundation — the owners of Annabel’s as well as London and Miami’s hot spot Sexy Fish — to make positive changes in the Amazon rainforest. The appearance of the façade has become a highly anticipated date within London’s social calendar and has been designed to educate members and passers-by on the importance of Amazon conservation efforts and the effect that its rapid destruction is having on our global ecosystem. Annabel’s and The Caring Family Foundation aim to plant a further one million trees in addition to the million trees that will be planted by the end of this year.Through the annual Amazon Month fundraising efforts, The Caring Family Foundation and SOS Amazonia aim to plant one million trees by March 2024.



The Caring Family Foundation, set up by Richard and Patricia Caring in 2019, designs and funds projects in the UK and in Patricia Caring’s birthplace, Brazil. The Foundation focuses on three areas of impact: environmental reforestation, child hunger and domestic abuse. This year, The Caring Family Foundation is working closely with SOS Amazonia to restore original forest areas and support more than 400 local families and indigenous communities with food and income, ensuring the protection of their livelihoods, while also slowing the effects of climate change. Together with the families, they decide on which trees to plant, choosing species that will produce fruits that can be used for food consumption or sold at local markets, as well as species that can support the local economy such as cocoa and rubber, enabling families to stay in the area and generate income and nourish future communities.

In addition to the facade, Annabel’s and The Lost Explorer Mezcal have released 1000 stunning limited edition gift boxes, available to purchase from Selfridges, Hedonism Wines and The Whisky Shop for £120, with proceeds from each purchase planting 35 trees. Each bottle of Mezcal has been packaged in a deluxe keepsake case influenced by the Amazon rainforest inspired façade to take the purchaser on an adventure to the Amazon with every sip of the award-winning Espadín mezcal. Furthermore, throughout the month of September, three bespoke ‘Amazon Mezcal Cocktails’ created using The Lost Explorer Mezcal, will be sold at the club with every drink sold planting an additional 2.5 trees.