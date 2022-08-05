Miami has developed quite the food scene as popular restaurant groups continue to make their way down to South Florida. Of course, there’s no better time to celebrate Miami’s food and culture than Miami Spice 2022, from August to September 30th. In celebration of Miami Spice, we’re sharing a roundup of restaurants participating and sharing what’s on the menu to help you spice up your summer!

Toro Toro at the Intercontinental Miami

Photo Credit: Toro Toro

Kick-off Miami Spice with a private three-course dining experience at Miami steakhouse, Toro Toro, located in the InterContinental Hotel. The Toro Toro menu combines Latin ingredients with global techniques to create a unique dining experience for their guests. This month the restaurant will offer some delightful new dishes, including the flavorful Amarillo Tuna Ceviche, spice-driven Achito Snapper, and decedent Blueberry Pavlova, giving guests a taste for Latin flavor in a new and inventive way.

StripSteak by Chef Michael Mina

Photo Credit: StripSteak by Michael Mina

If you’re in search of a fine dining chophouse atmosphere and a classic American steakhouse menu, StripSteak by Chef Michael Mina is where it is at. Located at the luxurious Fontainebleau Miami Beach, their menu is filled with a unique blend of Japanese influence mixed with Chef Michael Mina’s signature flair. Menu items consist of a classic caesar salad, creamy lobster bisque, and cheesy pesto pasta.

Jaya at The Setai

Photo Credit: Jaya at The Setai

Heirs’ to one of Miami’s newer Asian restaurants located on Collins Ave, Jaya at The Setai! Their menu is vegetarian-friendly, with some vegan options included. This month they’re serving up Tuna Tacos, Pad See Ew Noodles, and Faroe Island Salmon, along with some other delicious Asian-inspired dishes to choose from.

The Key Club Photo Credit: The Key Club

With outdoor seating and fresh-catch fish, The Key Club is the perfect place to soak up the last bits of summer. Load up on some of their signature sushi rolls and craft cocktails for brunch or dinner through September 30th to enjoy their exclusive Miami Spice specials. Located in Miami’s historic Coconut Grove, offering expansive outdoor seating with mid-century modern Brazilian influence, The Key Club is the perfect oasis for a night out.

Abbalé Telavivan Kitchen

Photo Credit: Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Next on the list is Abbalé, a Mediterranean restaurant specializing in dishes from Tel Aviv. They have both lunch and dinner options for Miami Spice Month with different pricing options depending on the time and day. For lunch, Abbalé offers a Sumac Chicken Platter, Avo-Egg Feta Jerusalem Bagel, and more. The dinner menu takes a different direction with options including Crunchy Cauliflower, Lamb Kefte, and Moroccan Spiced Local Fish. Supplements like Jumbo Prawns and Shawarma Spiced Wagyu Top Sirloin Caps are also on the menu for anyone looking to customize their meal.

Villa Azur

Photo Credit: Villa Azur

Transport to the French Riviera with the taste of the European-inspired dishes at Villa Azur. The Mediterranean atmosphere, enhanced by an open-air courtyard, is the perfect setting for the French Apéro or “Golden Summer,” Delight in one of their summery dishes like Branzino Ceviche or Burrata over a three-course experience.

Mila

Photo Credit: Mila

For an evening that is about more than food, Mila is the ideal spot. This Asian fusion restaurant takes heat to the next level with their incredible fire artist performances every night. Their eclectic rooftop setting makes for the ideal dinner spot, complete with water and lush greenery. To match the unique environment, their menu features a range of both Asian and Mediterranean dishes, including Hamachi Crudo, Chilean Seabass, and Grilled Octopus on their Miami Spice menu.

Orno

Photo Credit: Orno

If you’re wanting a more intimate dining experience, look no further. American neighborhood restaurant Orno offers a wide range of wood-fired selections ranging from pizza to eggplant, all falling under Chef Niven Patel’s farm-to-table philosophy. To celebrate Miami Spice, their menu will feature Chorizo Croquettes, Pan Roasted Snapper, and Corn Risotto, to name a few. Stop in any night of the week to enjoy their Miami spice menu with some locally sourced ingredients and sustainably caught seafood.