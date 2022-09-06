Bradley Beal
Julie Macklowe’s Birthday Bash: Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party!

News

by Alisa Roever

 

Last Saturday Julie Macklowe and her husband William Macklowe threw a Barbie birthday bash. Over 650 guests, including a smattering of fashion, finance, and art world moguls such as John Paulson and Alina de Almeida, Natalie Lefevre, Marc Glimcher and Fairfax Dorn, Nicole Salmasi, Glenn and Amanda Fuhrmann, Rebecca Hessel Cohen,  Janna Bullock, Alisson Brod, Timo Weiland, and Dylan Lauren and Paul Arrouet—happily obliged.

Julie Macklowe and Billy Macklowe

The hosts were dressed in Biker-Disco Barbie and Kite Surfer Ken, respectively, and Mattel President and COO Richard Dickson, also in attendance, had his team send over a palette of Barbie dolls for the kids and real-life sized Barbie boxes for fun photo ops. “Barbietinis” (crushed, fresh watermelon with fresh lime juice and Clase Azul Tequila) were served, food trucks from Mattitaco Taco, Pizza Luca, and Carvel set up shop to keep the partygoers satiated, and Weiland and James Ryan took turns spinning tunes at the DJ booth.

Lisa McKnight, Richard Dickson, and Julia Jensen

The property was covered with Barbie dolls, balloons and blown pink castles. Tables were set all over the property for adults and children. In the end of celebration jumping in a pool of the hot summer day was a highlight of the day!

