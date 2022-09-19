Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
JALEN RAMSEY
Cover Story
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey
Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real

Haute Living Toasts Inaugural Washington DC Cover Star Bradley Beal With Telmont Champagne At The Thompson DC

Haute Scene, News

Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal poses with his Haute Living DC cover

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

September 16 was a big evening in the nation’s capitol, as Haute Living celebrated the launch of its inaugural Washington DC cover — and its inaugural cover star, Washington Wizards star player Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams-Beal

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Beal arrived at the Thompson Washington DC with his wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, and publicist Jenna Coenen. The group enjoyed glasses of Champagne Telmont on the hotel’s rooftop while taking in the beautiful views of the water and the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Bradley Beal
Kyle Kuzma

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Guests then headed to a private room for an intimate dinner of market greens, rigatoni, honey-glazed salmon, fried chicken, and whole roasted cauliflower.

Bradley Beal
April Donelson, Bradley Beal, Sherman Blalock, and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Beal’s guests included Dre and Susan Hopson, teammates Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert, and his brother, Bruce, and sister-in-law, Ivory. 

Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal and SeekOne

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Haute Living attendees included prominent DC residents including realtor Jay Caputo and wife Anna Caras-Caputo, as well as Dr. Viraj Mehta, as well as Sherman Blalock of Champagne Telmont.

Bradley Beal
Corey Kispert, Jay Caputo, and Anna Caras – Caputo

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Haute Media Group Senior Vice President April Donelson gave two speeches throughout the evening, first a Telmont toast on the rooftop terrace celebrating excellence, and sharing how Beal embodies that for the Haute Living brand, and then again as the dinner kicked off.

Bradley Beal
Jenna Coenen and Corey Kispert

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Donelson was joined by Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler to present Beal with a custom-made piece by Miami-based artist (and Zuma Miami’s artist in residence) SeekOne, who was in attendance, a graffiti-inspired piece based on Beal’s cover.

Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal and Champagne Telmont’s Sherman Blalock

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Blalock also gave a toast later in the evening, wishing Beal a stellar season ahead.

Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams-Beal

Photo Credit: Jada Imani 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Shopping
September 19, 2022
Assouline Officially Opens Its Doors In Bal Harbour Shops
By Catherine Buehrer
Fendi Unveils Their Latest Collaboration With Meta Featuring Two Iconic Augmented Reality Experiences
Fashion
September 19, 2022
Fendi Unveils Their Latest Collaboration With Meta Featuring Two Iconic Augmented Reality Experiences
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
News
September 16, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Haute Leaders With A Dinner At Mayfair House Hotel & Garden
By Kennedy Munster
Hauser
Celebrities
September 16, 2022
2Cellos Breakout Star Hauser Sounds Off On His Solo Release, “The Player”
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami