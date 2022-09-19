Photo Credit: Jada Imani

September 16 was a big evening in the nation’s capitol, as Haute Living celebrated the launch of its inaugural Washington DC cover — and its inaugural cover star, Washington Wizards star player Bradley Beal.

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Beal arrived at the Thompson Washington DC with his wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, and publicist Jenna Coenen. The group enjoyed glasses of Champagne Telmont on the hotel’s rooftop while taking in the beautiful views of the water and the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Guests then headed to a private room for an intimate dinner of market greens, rigatoni, honey-glazed salmon, fried chicken, and whole roasted cauliflower.

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Beal’s guests included Dre and Susan Hopson, teammates Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert, and his brother, Bruce, and sister-in-law, Ivory.

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Haute Living attendees included prominent DC residents including realtor Jay Caputo and wife Anna Caras-Caputo, as well as Dr. Viraj Mehta, as well as Sherman Blalock of Champagne Telmont.

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Haute Media Group Senior Vice President April Donelson gave two speeches throughout the evening, first a Telmont toast on the rooftop terrace celebrating excellence, and sharing how Beal embodies that for the Haute Living brand, and then again as the dinner kicked off.

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Donelson was joined by Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler to present Beal with a custom-made piece by Miami-based artist (and Zuma Miami’s artist in residence) SeekOne, who was in attendance, a graffiti-inspired piece based on Beal’s cover.

Photo Credit: Jada Imani

Blalock also gave a toast later in the evening, wishing Beal a stellar season ahead.

Photo Credit: Jada Imani