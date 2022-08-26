OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
A Royal Night for a Royal Fundraiser with Karibu Africa

News

by Alisa Roever

Photo Credit: Getty Images for ACCF

On the 19th of August Amy and Gary Green hold a U.K.-based charity Tusk that counts Prince William as their royal patron. Singer and dancer Paula Abdul and The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron got together on Friday for a soirée raising money and awareness for the Duke of Cambridge’s treasured Tusk charity. Cuba Gooding Jr. was dancing the night away and helped raised the funds.

SAG HARBOR, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Paula Abdul and Cuba Gooding Jr. attend Karibu Africa Hamptons Soirée on August 19, 2022 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF )

The Karibu Africa party — held at the Bridgehampton home of Amy and Gary Green — also aided the African conservatory fund. The ACCF and Tusk are united in helping community outreach programs, wildlife protection and anti-poaching efforts, as well as combating rising food poverty in East and Southern Africa, particularly Tanzania, Rwanda, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The event had statues of lions and tigers all over the property!

SAG HARBOR, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Amy Green and Gary Green attend Karibu Africa Hamptons Soirée on August 19, 2022 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF )

Photo Credit: Getty Images for ACCFNOBU restaurant was catering for the night. Sushi Bar was set on side of a property. Women on stilts and acrobats performed all over the property. In the end, famous DJs from Monaco Shawn and Nico Pereira performed all night until police stopped the event. The event grossed over $500,000 for the charities. World Food Program supporter Paula Abdul said, “My 60th birthday year is all about creating impact, and I’m thrilled to support these incredible organizations and their mission. The African Community & Conservation Foundation and Tusk are doing incredible work in Africa preserving wildlife and helping to create sustainability of the enormous landscape.”

SAG HARBOR, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Karibu Africa Hamptons Soirée on August 19, 2022 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF )

The event comes as Prince William gears up to arrive in the U.S. in December for his broader environment initiative which rewards innovative ideas to help solve the planet’s problems. William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will be in Boston this December. William highlighted Tusk’s new drive to help fund more rangers. The charity’s Wildfire ranger brings together more than 100 ranger teams from across Africa in this year’s multi-million fundraiser, which culminates in a half marathon on Sept. 17. Among the donors were Elena Ulansky, Irina Shaulov, Zina Sapir, Lina and Anna Amisimov.

SAG HARBOR, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Gary Green, Amy Green, Elena Ulansky and Nitin Gambhir attend Karibu Africa Hamptons Soirée on August 19, 2022 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF )
