On The Green At The 33rd Annual Star-Powered ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament With Steph Curry, Justin Timberlake & More

Haute Scene, News

ACC
Aaron Rodgers and Steph Curry

Photo Credit: Getty Images for American Century

The stars were out and going green on the golf course at the American Century Championship in Tahoe.

ACC
Colin Jost and Patrick Mahomes giving the thumbs up to JT

Photo Credit: Getty Images for American Century

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake, actor Miles Teller, along with the NBA’s 2022 MVP Steph Curry, comedian Colin Jost, Nick Jonas, actor Michael Mena, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, plus dozens of other athletes and celebrities descended on South Lake Tahoe, California last week, July 6 through this Sunday the 10th for the 33rd annual American Century Championship (ACC) Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by American Century Investments.

ACC
Nick Jonas

Photo Credit: Getty Images for American Century

American Century Investments also hosted a live auction for a 1 of a kind custom created NFT of a spinning virtual golf ball signed by all of the players. 100% of the net proceeds from the auction and sales were donated to the Stowers Institute, a world-class biomedical research nonprofit dedicated to defeating life-threatening diseases. American Century Investments donates 40% of their profits each year to Stowers outside of the tournament. 3rd time ACC winner Tony Romo also made a donation to Stowers by donating his entire winning purse to the Institute.

ACC
Justin Timberlake

Photo Credit: Getty Images for American Century

During the practice round days, the celebrity guests were invited to digitally autograph a virtual golf ball using gesture-based technology within a custom kiosk. Utility value built into the NFT will include a trip for two to Edgewood Tahoe as well as a 3D-printed version of the celebrity-signed golf ball enclosed in a Lucite box.

ACC
Colin Jost teasing Justin Timberlake after he made a not-so-great putt

Photo Credit: Getty Images for American Century

  

