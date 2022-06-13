Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Last week, co-founders Sean Penn and Ann Lee hosted their annual fundraising benefit for global crisis response nonprofit in support of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which was founded in the wake of the Haiti earthquake in 2010 and has since activated crisis response efforts around the globe.

More than $2.5 million was raised for the organization’s disaster relief and preparedness work, including the urgent humanitarian response in Ukraine. A moving moment of the evening was a powerful video message from President Zelenskyy, who thanked the organization for its ongoing work in Ukraine and encouraged guests to continue supporting the country’s fight for freedom.

Held at the Hollywood Palladium, the annual benefit made its return following a yearlong hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The evening was emceed by comedian Aida Rodriguez, and featured performances by John Legend, Dakh Daughters, Josh Homme and Friends and Let It Happen, as well as a live auction.

The guest list included President Bill Clinton, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Patrick Stewart, Sharon Stone, Cheyenne Jackson, Soleil Moon Frye and Rachel Zoe, among other luminaries showing their support of the organization’s impactful work.

