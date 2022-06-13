Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”

Sean Penn’s CORE Gala Raises $2.5 Million For Charity With A Powerful Message Of Hope From Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Haute Scene, News, Philanthropy

CORE
Sean Penn and Bill Clinton

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Last week, co-founders Sean Penn and Ann Lee hosted their annual fundraising benefit for global crisis response nonprofit in support of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which was founded in the wake of the Haiti earthquake in 2010 and has since activated crisis response efforts around the globe.

CORE
John Legend

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

More than $2.5 million was raised for the organization’s disaster relief and preparedness work, including the urgent humanitarian response in Ukraine. A moving moment of the evening was a powerful video message from President Zelenskyy, who thanked the organization for its ongoing work in Ukraine and encouraged guests to continue supporting the country’s fight for freedom.

CORE
Sunny Ozell and Sir Patrick Stewar

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

CORE
Soleil Moon Frye

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Held at the Hollywood Palladium, the annual benefit made its return following a yearlong hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The evening was emceed by comedian Aida Rodriguez, and featured performances by John Legend, Dakh Daughters, Josh Homme and Friends and Let It Happen, as well as a live auction.

CORE
Mayor Eric Garcetti

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

CORE
Rachel Zoe

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The guest list included President Bill Clinton, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Patrick Stewart, Sharon Stone, Cheyenne Jackson, Soleil Moon Frye and Rachel Zoe, among other luminaries showing their support of the organization’s impactful work.

CORE
Sharon Stone

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
SOFITEL MOOREA
News
June 13, 2022
Let Loose In Luxury This Summer At These Five-Star, Beachside Hotels
By Laura Schreffler
Tony Robbins
Haute Scene
June 11, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Tony Robbins With Places.co And The Macallan
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Hotel
June 10, 2022
Santé! Four Seasons Resort Dallas Partners with Veuve Clicquot and Club Dallas at Las Colinas for Club Clicquot
By Angela Zakhia
A Complete Guide To The New Michelin-Starred Restaurants In Miami For 2022
Haute Cuisine
June 10, 2022
The Complete Guide To The New Michelin-Starred Restaurants In Miami For 2022
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami