The Annual Viennese Opera Ball Graced New York City For 66th Year

News

 

Photo Credit: Stefan Joham

The 66th annual Viennese Opera Ball charity gala honors Austria and America’s cultural and economic ties, uniting two continents, two cities, and two centuries in one glamorous evening. Founded by Austrian immigrants, this gala took place at Cipriani 42nd Street and benefitted the music therapy program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center with support from Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. Being the oldest and most highly regarded gala outside of Vienna, the event was certainly star-studded with plenty of notable guests such as the President of the Vienesse Opera Ball Silvia Frieser, Peter Thomas Roth, and many more. 

Jean Shafiroff and Silvia Frieser

Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni/PMC/PMC

 

With philanthropist Jean Shafiroff as the Gala chair, the evening kicked off with an enjoyable VIP cocktail hour, which then led to the formal presentation. This year’s ball was themed “A Night of Love,” with the goal of sending peace and love to the guests present and all around the world. 

For the first time, the Viennese Opera Ball had a new Austrian wine sponsor, Leo Hillinger Wine. Winemaker Leo Hillinger was also present at the ball. Another event sponsor was Austria’s oldest jewelry designer, A.E. Köchert, and owner Mr. Wolfgang Koechert, who presented the magnificent diamond ‘Sisi’ star brooch at the live auction.

Iurii Samoilov

Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni/PMC

 

Top opera stars Carolina López Moreno, Iurii Samoilov, Johanna Will, Matthew White, and Donata D’Annunzio Lombardi all performed at the event; with one of the most notable performances being by Ukrainian opera singer Lurii Samoilov. Samoilov presented an emotional performance in honor of his home country Ukraine, as he sang a folk song to remind those present of the ongoing situation in the country. 

The annual Viennese Opera Ball honors both American and Austrian culture in such a powerful way that excites the guests each year. Bringing together two cultures in celebration and exemplifying love in this manner illustrates such beauty from both countries for truly a beautiful evening.

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan

Some other notable attendees included: Event chair and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, Artistic Director of the Viennese Opera Ball Daniel Serafin, President of the Vienna Provincial Parliament Ernst Woller, Martin Shafiroff, Winemaker Leo Hillinger, owner of A.E. Köchert Jewelers Wolfgang Koechert, Iurii Samoilov, Carolina López Moreno, Emily Mohr, Cole Rumbough, Patricia Shiah, Mrs. Brookfield, Ana Stone, Scott Stone, and Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin.

