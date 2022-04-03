Adrien Brody
Inside The Grand Opening Celebration Of Tao Beach Club On The Las Vegas Strip With Kendall Jenner

City Guide, Haute Scene, News

Tao Beach Dayclub
Kendall Jenner

Photo Credit: Sophie Sahara

It’s back! On Saturday, TAO Beach Dayclub made its highly anticipated return to The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas with a star-studded guest list that included Kendall Jenner, Angus Cloud, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Scott Disick, Brody Jenner, Foodgod, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Anthony Mackie, Sean Stewart, Alesso, Lil Jon, Steve Aoki and Dude With Sign.

Tao Beach Dayclub
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

The original Las Vegas Strip dayclub welcomed guests to the fully transformed daylife destination to kick off the weekend-long grand opening celebrations. Celebrities and guests flocked to the Asian-inspired tropical oasis to catch performances by the industry’s most prominent artists while basking in the reimagined venue complete with lush greenery, stunning artwork and elevated food and beverage offerings.

Tao Beach Dayclub
DJ Kaskade

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

Kendall Jenner arrived at the iconic daytime paradise in time to catch a performance by Fisher. The supermodel and 818 Tequila founder was seen in high spirits throughout the afternoon, savoring sips of her tequila while mingling with Angus Cloud, Scott Disick, Brody Jenner and Foodgod.

Tao Beach Dayclub
DJ Alesso

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who got an exciting sneak peek of TAO Beach Dayclub earlier this year while it was under renovation, came to toast the final transformation with their very own Dos Hombres cocktails.

Tao Beach Dayclub
Angus Cloud and model Winnie Harlow

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

Supermodels Winnie Harlow and Nina Agdal were also in attendance and were seen enjoying the tropical ambiance and taking in the electric performances from lush cabanas. Tao Group Hospitality resident DJ Alesso, who will be performing at TAO Beach Dayclub all season long, stopped by to check out the scene, as did Steve Aoki and Lil Jon. Also spotted taking in the scene was Vinny Guadagnino.

Tao Beach Dayclub
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

The sold-out crowd reveled in nonstop energy from back-to-back performances by notable DJs and Tao Group Hospitality residents Afrojack, Fisher, ILLENIUM and Kaskade. The impressive festival-style lineup brought the energy to new heights as guests enjoyed the ultimate Vegas daylife experience complemented by a culinary offering featuring flavors of signature TAO dishes served poolside paired with creative cocktails and essentials including Red Bull, Evian and Bubly.

Tao Beach Dayclub
Model Nina Agdal

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

Friday, the venue debuted with a ceremony in front of Tendai, a 15-foot sculpture from South African artist Daniel Popper. Later in the day, which was presented by Element, actress Liza Koshy celebrated her birthday.

Tao Beach Dayclub
DJ Afrojack

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

The reinvented TAO Beach Dayclub is a 47,000 square foot Balinese-inspired tropical oasis with lush scenery, luxurious private cabanas, plunge pools, and a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system. From the moment you enter, you are transported to another world where TAO Beach Dayclub draws on its rich culinary traditions mingling with an ultramodern DJ booth and giant LED Screens….Awakening in April.The grand opening weekend celebration will continue today with Lil Jon, Mustard, TYGA and more.

Tao Beach Dayclub
TV personality Scott Disick, TV personality Foodgod and actor Sean Stewart

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

