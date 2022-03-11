Photo Credit: Alice + Olivia

Ladies, do you understand NFTs? If not, Stacey Bendet and Randi Zuckerberg are aiming to make sure you know how. The Creative Director and CEO of alice + olivia has teamed up with tech entrepreneur Zuckerberg to lead the charge for all women to break into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Web3 economy just in time for Women’s Month 2022 and the brand’s 20th anniversary.

As of yesterday, alice + olivia now offers a limited edition NFT — an animated digital avatar of the Stace Face 20th Anniversary rainbow print — which unlocks priority access to an exclusive, live course taught by Zuckerberg. The class – featured on Creatively – will focus on teaching creatives how to participate in the world of NFTs with the goal of demystifying and democratizing the emerging tech space to be more inclusive.

alice + olivia’s inaugural NFT will be gifted to150 consumers that purchase the Stace Face 20th Anniversary Willa blouse (Retail: $375.00) on aliceandolivia.com and in four alice + olivia stores (SoHo, Dallas, Austin, Miami). By giving away this NFT, Bendet hopes to introduce and to inspire women to learn more about the Web3 economy.

“I want to inspire and to educate women about the world of NFT’s. Our first NFT is a free gift with purchase. We hope it encourages women to join the world of buying, trading, and collecting NFT’s. The majority of NFT art is made by men and the majority of NFT holders are men. We are trying to change that!” said Bendet.

Bendet is hoping to give her consumers a head-start by ensuring they have priority access to Zuckerberg’s live class on March 24, 2022, on Creatively, the job platform for professional creatives co-founded by Bendet in 2020. More than 2,000 companies now use Creatively to discover and hire talent for freelance and full- time roles.

Bendet has long been an advocate for empowering women to break into the male dominated world of emerging technology. Bendet’s own career started when she coded and configured websites for many of the world’s leading fashion brands, in a field dominated by men. Herr mission of empowerment and education also extends to her own team. All alice + olivia team members globally will received a differentiated NFT that will unlock employee only benefits, starting with Zuckerberg’s NFT class.

The Web3 economy takes center stage in alice + olivia’s 20th Anniversary celebration. The brand is set to premiere a new Web3 economy investment every quarter in 2022, building on the release of this initial NFT.

