Paws4You and Chopard Raised More Than $150k At This Year’s ’70s Themed Fundraising Gala

On Friday, February 25, Paws4You partnered with Chopard to host their annual fundraising gala at the JW Marriott Miami. Paws4You is a Miami-based non-profit animal rescue organization. The “Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again!” themed event raised over $150k in funds to assist the organization’s goal of saving dogs and cats from euthanasia as well as to renovate its animal boarding facilities.

Guests arrived at the event in their funkiest ’70s attire where they experienced a spectacular live performance by ABBA Revisited and enjoyed an exquisite dinner. Paws4You chairpersons Ann Rubino, Kathy Cowan, and Eve Kowalski elevated the gala to become one of the most anticipated fundraising events for internationally renowned brands, celebrities, and Miami elites to attend.

As the founder and executive director of Paws4You, Carol Caridad, said, “We are truly thankful to our dedicated committee members and our sponsors and that have helped take this annual gala to the next level and for their continued commitment to saving lives of countless animals.”

Cynthia Demos, Emmy award-winning journalist and news anchor, served as the event’s MC. She kept the audience engaged and enthusiastic throughout the night. Celebrity auctioneer John Curley hosted the auction and ABBA Revisited put on a dazzling concert for attendees to enjoy.

With the help of Chopard and the gala committee contributors, Paws4You raised funds to help further their vision of a world where pets are safe from the threat of euthanasia and can live in the comfort of loving homes. The success of this year’s Paws4You fundraising event and the contributions of its sponsors truly made it a night to remember.

For more information on Paws4You, visit www.paws4you.org or follow @paws4you on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.