Photo Credit: Shark Social Club

Top-tier celebrities are climbing aboard SSC’s first members-only NFT project, Shark Social Club. Founded by hospitality and entertainment pioneers Shawn Chase and David Weiss along with technology leader Mark Douglas, the SSC, which launched today, is on par to be the next big blue-chip project.

Photo Credit: Shark Social Club

Early “sharkholders” include A-listers, music superstars and professional athletes including: Jeremy Renner, Rob Gronkowski, Diplo, Ashley Benson, Tony Ferguson, Dave Grutman, Vernon Davis, Ashley Greene, Fred Durst, Alex Pall, Taav Cooperman, Eric Dane, Josh Richman, Shavo Odadjian, Jerry Cantrell, Matt Bellamy, Joel David Moore, Lele Massimini , Matt Leinart, Ryan Rottman, and more.

Photo Credit: Shark Social Club

Shark Social Club’s first Roadmap (which lays out the rest of the year’s plans for the club), is already quite extensive, featuring exclusive merchandise drops, their own crypto currency titled ‘FI$H’, NFT breeding, full-scale 3D models and a year-end, weekend-long event entitled SharkFest. An interesting new featured addition to their Roadmap is a platform called ‘The Apex’ which allows sharkholders to access a queue of weekly events ranging from Concerts, Sports games, Events, Festivals, etc. The SSC will occupy suites at these events where their members can secure their place and enjoy (and yes, it’s free!).

Photo Credit: Shark Social Club

The SSC will also be the very first NFT social network club that will merge both virtual and real-life worlds, with social clubs set to open in both the Metaverse as well as Los Angeles, CA in 2023.

Photo Credit: Shark Social Club