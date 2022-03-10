Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept

Jeremy Renner, Diplo, Dave Grutman & More Make A Splash In The NFT World With The Launch Of Shark Social Club

Art, Celebrities, Haute Crypto, News

Shark Social Club
Jeremy Renner

Photo Credit: Shark Social Club

Top-tier celebrities are climbing aboard SSC’s first members-only NFT project, Shark Social Club. Founded by hospitality and entertainment pioneers Shawn Chase and David Weiss along with technology leader Mark Douglas, the SSC, which launched today, is on par to be the next big blue-chip project.

Shark Social Club
Rob Gronkowski

Photo Credit: Shark Social Club

Early “sharkholders” include A-listers, music superstars and professional athletes including: Jeremy Renner, Rob Gronkowski, Diplo, Ashley Benson, Tony Ferguson, Dave Grutman, Vernon Davis, Ashley Greene, Fred Durst, Alex Pall, Taav Cooperman, Eric Dane, Josh Richman, Shavo Odadjian, Jerry Cantrell, Matt Bellamy, Joel David Moore, Lele Massimini , Matt Leinart, Ryan Rottman, and more.

Shark Social Club
Diplo

Photo Credit: Shark Social Club

Shark Social Club’s first Roadmap (which lays out the rest of the year’s plans for the club), is already quite extensive, featuring exclusive merchandise drops, their own crypto currency titled ‘FI$H’, NFT breeding, full-scale 3D models and a year-end, weekend-long event entitled SharkFest. An interesting new featured addition to their Roadmap is a platform called ‘The Apex’ which allows sharkholders to access a queue of weekly events ranging from Concerts, Sports games, Events, Festivals, etc. The SSC will occupy suites at these events where their members can secure their place and enjoy (and yes, it’s free!). 

Shark Social Club
Dave Grutman

Photo Credit: Shark Social Club

The SSC will also be the very first NFT social network club that will merge both virtual and real-life worlds, with social clubs set to open in both the Metaverse as well as Los Angeles, CA in 2023.

Shark Social Club
Ashley Benson

Photo Credit: Shark Social Club

PREVIOUS POST
Bulgari Cocktail
Haute Wine + Spirits
March 10, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate The Sweet 18th Anniversary Of Bulgari Hotels With The Bulgari Cocktail
By Laura Schreffler
Dorchester Collection
News
March 10, 2022
You Can Now Stay In An Elizabeth Taylor Suite At The Beverly Hills Hotel & The Dorchester
By Laura Schreffler
Mon Coeur
News
March 9, 2022
How Mon Coeur Founder Louise Ulukaya Is Making The World A Better Place
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Yachts
March 8, 2022
Miami International Boat Show 2022 Recognizes Italian Brand Azimut Yachts With Prestigious Innovation Award
By Isabella Harrison

Los Angeles

New York

Miami