Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label

A National Salute To America’s Heroes: The Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns To Miami Beach Memorial Day Weekend

News

This Memorial Day weekend (May 28-29, 2022), the Hyundai Air & Sea Show will return to Miami Beach. Tickets are currently on sale and internationally known rock band 3 Doors Down will headline the Music Explosion concert that immediately follows.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show begins each day at 11 am; starting with the sea portion, demonstrations by professional jet skiers, ThunderCats boat races, and the Cigarette Powerboat Racing Demonstration which will showcase 10 state-of-the-art Cigarette boats. Moving from the sea to the sky, attendees can then witness parachute teams, jet demonstrations, search and rescue exercises, and much more featuring our country’s advanced military technology.

There will be a Monster Energy FMX Motocross Exhibition as well, which can be found at the Display Village in Lummus Park along with military recruiting exhibits.

Taking the stage on Saturday, May 28th at 8 pm, 3 Doors Down will perform at Show Center on the beach. The U.S. Army’s As You Were band and the U.S. Airforce’s Max Impact band will kick off the Music Explosion at 5:30 pm. Following the concert, the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will put on a fireworks extravaganza.

“There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, First Responders, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom,” said Mickey Markoff, National Salute to America’s Heroes Executive Producer.

Tickets are on sale at www.USAsalute.com. General admission, VIP, cabanas, Sky Suites, and corporate chalets are available.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Rolex Oscars Greenroom
Celebrities
March 25, 2022
Rolex & Cinema: Inside The 2022 Oscars Greenroom For Hollywood A-Listers
By Adrienne Faurote
Swarovski
News
March 25, 2022
“Hamilton” Creative Director David Korins & Swarovski Are Lighting Up The 94th Oscars Stage
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
March 25, 2022
Naples’ Exclusive Luxury Shopping Destination: Waterside Shops
By Anna Block
10KTF Gucci Grail
Art
March 24, 2022
Introducing 10KTF Gucci Grail: Gucci’s Latest Vault Project Dedicated To NFTs
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami