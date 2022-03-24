A National Salute To America’s Heroes: The Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns To Miami Beach Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend (May 28-29, 2022), the Hyundai Air & Sea Show will return to Miami Beach. Tickets are currently on sale and internationally known rock band 3 Doors Down will headline the Music Explosion concert that immediately follows.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show begins each day at 11 am; starting with the sea portion, demonstrations by professional jet skiers, ThunderCats boat races, and the Cigarette Powerboat Racing Demonstration which will showcase 10 state-of-the-art Cigarette boats. Moving from the sea to the sky, attendees can then witness parachute teams, jet demonstrations, search and rescue exercises, and much more featuring our country’s advanced military technology.

There will be a Monster Energy FMX Motocross Exhibition as well, which can be found at the Display Village in Lummus Park along with military recruiting exhibits.

Taking the stage on Saturday, May 28th at 8 pm, 3 Doors Down will perform at Show Center on the beach. The U.S. Army’s As You Were band and the U.S. Airforce’s Max Impact band will kick off the Music Explosion at 5:30 pm. Following the concert, the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will put on a fireworks extravaganza.

“There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, First Responders, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom,” said Mickey Markoff, National Salute to America’s Heroes Executive Producer.

Tickets are on sale at www.USAsalute.com. General admission, VIP, cabanas, Sky Suites, and corporate chalets are available.