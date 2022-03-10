Photo Credit: Courtesy of GucciGucci, a fashion house already making an impactful presence in the world of NFTs, continues to transform the typical experience of art and fashion into immaterial digital works. For the latest Vault project, 10KTF Gucci Grail, the brand has customized eleven PFP (‘Picture For Proof’) NFTs with looks inspired by collections from Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele.

In collaboration with digital accessory shop 10KTF, Gucci has created ad hoc digital outfits designed by Michele and created by the world-renowned digital artisan, Wagmi-san, to dress PFPs from eleven selected NFT collections, including Bored Ape, World of Women, Cool Cats, and more. As a result, Wagmi-san and Michele have created two custom Gucci looks inspired by the Aria and Love Parade collections for those who aspire to express their style in the parallel digital worlds. The new initiative happening in the Vault space is limited with a select number of users involved, evoking a unique sense of work.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci10KTF Gucci Grail not only embraces the individuality of each person, but also unveils the massive potential of virtual realities, enabling Gucci to design a digital identity in an alternative world — the Metaverse.

