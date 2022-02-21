Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Haute Living and Haute Wine Society hosted a very special evening on Sunday by introducing Salvatore Ferragamo, the CEO of Il Borro wines, as its new Haute Wine ambassador.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Ferragamo, who is the son of Ferruccio Ferragamo, was joined at the fete by his wife, Christine. [Ferruccio became the owner of the Borro Estate in 1993, where, in previous years, he had hunted and vacationed with his family and friends. From that time on major work was undertaken in the medieval hamlet which was completely restored for the purpose of enhancing the history, traditions and natural surroundings; special attention was paid to the vineyards. Today, the entire Estate is managed by Salvatore and his sister, Vittoria, who is responsible for the Borro’s Garden and special projects.]

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

The evening was held at Miami hot spot Toscano Divino, where Tommaso Morelato, CEO of Toscana Divino Group, along with Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, welcomed Salvatore and guests. Hotchandani shared that Ferragamo’s wines helped him get through the pandemic. Ferragamo then went through a tutorial on his wines, sharing which paired specifically with what dishes and why.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

The Il Borro wines team, working with Haute Living, put together an exceptional evening allowing the wines to truly shine. A selection of charcuterie and pecorino was served with Il Borro Rose de Borro; an appetizer of ribollita was paired with Il Borro Lamelle Chardonnay; tagliatelle alla finocchiona was served with Il Borro Pian di Nova; while an entree oof peposo dell’impruneta with signature smoked potato puree was served with Il Borro Toscana IGT. Dessert was a tart with pine nuts.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

VIPs at the event included Dan Araf, ambassador Paola Zampolli, Maxie Kaan-Lilly, Lorena Roos, Katia Bates, Zurami Pascual, Kevin Chenault and Haute Media Group co-founder Seth Semilof.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

James, in Florence, and is the CEO of Il Borro. Prior to assuming responsibility for the family’s agro-leisure business as AD, Salvatore worked in the international division of KPMG Peat Marwick in Florence. He worked nationally and internationally in KPMG’s audit, finance, and consulting departments. From 1990 he interned at Salvatore Ferragamo SpA in the marketing and production departments where he planned marketing strategies for the company in Italy and France. He then decided to further his professional training with an MBA degree at New York University’s Stern School of Business, specializing in Finance and International Business. In 1993 he joined his father Ferruccio Ferragamo in the long and challenging restoration of the ancient medieval village of Il Borro and in the development of the wine business. His love for the Tuscan countryside and great wines drove him, step by step, to the creation of what Il Borro is today. In 2012 Il Borro became part of Salvatore is the first of Ferruccio Ferragamo’s six children, twin ofin Florence, and is the CEO of Il Borro. Prior to assuming responsibility for the family’s agro-leisure business as AD, Salvatore worked in the international division of KPMG Peat Marwick in Florence. He worked nationally and internationally in KPMG’s audit, finance, and consulting departments. From 1990 he interned at Salvatore Ferragamo SpA in the marketing and production departments where he planned marketing strategies for the company in Italy and France. He then decided to further his professional training with an MBA degree at New York University’s Stern School of Business, specializing in Finance and International Business. In 1993 he joined his father Ferruccio Ferragamo in the long and challenging restoration of the ancient medieval village of Il Borro and in the development of the wine business. His love for the Tuscan countryside and great wines drove him, step by step, to the creation of what Il Borro is today. In 2012 Il Borro became part of Relais & Châteaux and Salvatore was made Ambassador with the responsibility of representing the excellence and prestige of the organization.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman