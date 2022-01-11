Corey Stoll
The Story Of Le Boutique Royal – Miami’s Luxury Flower Shop

Entrepreneur, News

Meet Maria Dobrovolskiy, entrepreneur and CEO at Le Boutique Royal, a luxury flower shop serving Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach County. Raised in New York, Maria owned a very popular food chain in NYC before moving to Miami almost ten years ago and owning several other successful businesses along the way. However, her heart has always been with fashion and flowers so, in 2016, she decided to pursue her passion and open up a luxury flower shop.

Le Boutique Royal isn’t just another flower shop, the company takes flower arrangements to the next level. Maria’s vision was to make luxury arrangements presented in designer hat boxes and unique displays catered to each client’s wants and needs. The business has been massively successful, having provided arrangements for the Setai, the Four Seasons, Kiki on the River, and Seaspice, to name a few. They have also worked with celebrity clients such as  Kim Kardashian, Enrique Iglesias, 50 Cent, and Haute Living magazine.

Recently, Maria chatted with Haute Living about Le Boutique Royal, her love of flowers, and why you should definitely use florals for your next event. 

Haute Living: Why did you start Le Boutique Royal?

Maria Dobrovolskiy: Miami is all about luxury and after living here for some time, I quickly realized that Miami was lacking truly exceptional flower arrangements and good, personalized customer service.  I wanted to bring a unique style of flowers that would become one of the most wanted and popular gifts. I always say “Le Boutique Royal is the Chanel of flowers- classy, elegant, and absolutely the best quality.”

HL: Do you feel like a flower sends a message better than a note?

MD: Absolutely. Each Le Boutique Royal arrangement is a reflection of one’s deep feelings and emotions — embodying a special message in itself.  Our professional florists always aim to exceed your expectations. Whether you are looking for a more creative “Thank you”, or a sweet “I love you”, we always deliver an everlasting impression.

HL: What is unique about the Le Boutique Royal brand?

Since we import our own flowers from Holland, Columbia, Ecuador we always have a very large and super fresh variety to choose from. We also offer same-day delivery on all of our arrangements.

HL: Do you feel that the appreciation of flowers has been declining in recent years?

Actually, I feel like flowers are getting more and more appreciated. Especially with the recent changes brought by the pandemic, a lot of people were not able to see their family and friends and celebrate birthdays and holidays together for a long time, so sending flowers was a great way to tell your loved ones how much you care.

HL: What is your favorite memory from the company?

MD: Our first Valentine’s day. We had so many orders that a whole team worked non-stop for 5 days. The amount of support, hard work, and dedication from the team was truly special. It taught me that your business is only as strong as your team and that day I realized I have truly the best one.

HL: What are the three best things about being a florist? 

MD: Being A Part Of Something Special

We love hearing our customer’s stories and being a part of special memories for them. It’s a privilege to be able to meet so many people and create something special for every one of them.

Expressing Creativity

Flower arranging truly is our passion and our creative outlet. Our master florists have spent years perfecting their craft and making a name for themselves in the industry. This is because our bouquets are quirky, unique, and stand out from the traditional. We love coming up with different bouquet designs and experimenting with everything from flower and color combinations to the shape of the bouquets. Even coming up with the names of our bouquets is fun!

Being Surrounded By What You Love

This one goes without saying (but I’m going to talk about it anyway), being surrounded each day by stunning fresh flowers is wonderful. Your environment really has an effect on how you feel and it’s hard not to feel super happy working somewhere filled with something that is not only lovely to look at but that genuinely gives you joy.

For more information about Le Boutique Royal, please visit the website here.

 

