Fox News Host Rachel Campos-Duffy Shares Her All American Christmas

From MTV’s “The Real World” to starring on Fox News, Rachel Campos-Duffy and husband, Former United States Representative Sean Duffy, have been through it all. Rachel was named as co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend which is the #1 rated weekend cable news morning show – and she is the only Hispanic woman to host a cable news morning program. She also delivered to more than 2.2 million viewers when she guest-hosted FOX News Primetime recently. Proof that reality shows can actually lead to true love, the Duffys met on MTV’s The Real World and later married leading to the successful family of eleven that they have today.

When asked the secret to making their relationship work after reality television Rachel says, “I think that what I’ve learned from my experience in my life and my experience in trying to set other people up is that opposites do not attract. The way we make it work is that I married someone who has very similar values to me, who is very kind, very nice, shares my values and that I’m very attracted to, because that helps you get through the hard times.”

One week ago the couple released a joint book project titled All American Christmas that is already a #1 Amazon Bestseller. All American Christmas explores the many different ways Americans celebrate the holiday season. From humorous to heartwarming, the Duffys compiled some of Fox News’ most beloved hosts’ treasured Christmas stories into one colorful hardcover.

Starting with their own Christmas traditions, Rachel and Sean explain how they blended their two holiday backgrounds into one household.

“That’s one of the beautiful things about Christmas. People get married and join their families and have to decide which traditions to carry forward,” Rachel explained. “Both my husband and I are Christmas people, we start early because we’re both Catholic and we take the advent season very seriously. And in Hispanic culture we celebrate Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, on the 6th of January, which is 12 days after Christmas. So in our house that’s the tradition that we brought together from my side and his side, we celebrate from the four weeks before Christmas all the way to Epiphany. Christmas doesn’t end on Christmas… It keeps going!”

The book also includes stories from Dana Perino, who takes readers out west to the cattle ranch where she celebrated Christmas with real life “Marlboro Men”—her uncles and grandfather; and Geraldo Rivera, who comes from Jewish and Puerto Rican heritage and celebrates ‘Chrismukkah’ (video below).

From the wind-swept, snowy ranges of Wyoming to Florida beaches glowing with Christmas lights, All American Christmas traces holiday traditions across the United States and highlights the many different ways we celebrate the holiday season.

“It’s a celebration of Christmas,” Rachel says. “There’s recipes and stories and pictures, and it’s also give some insight into the more personal lives and stories of the people who work at Fox News.”

All American Christmas is available on Amazon here and to learn more about Rachel Campos-Duffy, click here.