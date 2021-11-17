Here’s Why The City Of Whitby Is Becoming The New Toronto For Young Families To Settle

Living in Toronto is becoming a nightmare for those wanting to purchase or rent a property. The pandemic placed the world on halt for a year however, the housing market continued to prosper.

Condominiums and homes in the city have been selling for close to over a million dollars. Millennials who are looking to purchase a home for themselves, start a family, or set themselves up with a potential investment are prompted to consider purchasing on the outskirts of the city.

Although some prices outside of the city are equivalent to what one would pay within Toronto, the positive trade-offs are the potential buyer is going to expect greater square footage with more amenities and enjoy natural surroundings.

Just east of Toronto lies a booming community where young families and investors are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The city of Whitby is a very viable option to settle with shops, restaurants, beaches, nature trails with access to the 401, 407, and 412.

The city of Whitby has become a homebuyers dream with many opportunities to secure an investment property or build memories for your family.

With a population of over 135,000, over 100 parks, 60 kilometers of nature trails, and three beaches, there’s a new luxury, affordable pre-construction development for those wanting more space and a retreat away from the city.

Whitby Grove is an exclusive collection of 20 detached homes designed by Trulife Developments. Residents of Whitby Grove will be surrounded by an enclave of nature where Heber Down Conservation Area is right in your backyard. The starting price for these refined detached homes is starting from $1.1 million.

“Trulife Developments was founded on the notion that buyers shouldn’t have to compromise when choosing their new home. Our projects reflect the epitome of comfort, style, and luxury while still maintaining a sense of attainability,” Jing Tang, President of Trulife Developments said.

The modern homes are designed with a timeless Hamptons theme, giving potential buyers a spacious, dream kitchen allowing you to bring your culinary creations to life and host your guests. Designed by DK Studios, the kitchen has ample storage space, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and much more.

“The color schemes center around creamy earth tones, beautiful wood textures, warm luxurious materials, with subtle black details sprinkled throughout the home design to allow for an inviting space, “Tamara Conway, DK Studio Architects Inc. Director of Special Projects & Visual Merchandising said.

Whitby Grove is easily accessible to all major highways and the Whitby GO Station which is only a nine-minute drive. Buyers looking to raise a family have several public, private, and Catholic schools to choose from. Also, parents who may have teens in their family unit will be happy to know there are three distinguished colleges and universities in the neighborhood.

The city of Whitby has access to many athletic clubs and sports teams. Hockey, lacrosse, baseball are some of the major sports activities in Whitby. The Mckinney Centre is a Whitby landmark where sporting activities take place.

The Smart Centres in downtown Whitby has all your major grocery chains, restaurants, bars, movie theatres which you can find anywhere in Toronto or major suburban cities.

In the summertime, you can take your family to Port Whitby or Iroquois Beach Park to have some fun in the sun. The beaches are less than a 20-minute drive from Whitby Grove.

Pre-construction for Whitby Grove will start around November 2021.

Written in partnership with Ascend