Photo Credit: Visit Britain/Andrew Pickett

International travel has been quite a hardship during the pandemic, but as more and more folks get vaccinated, government restrictions have begun to ease. And what’s better than a trip to London, especially now with Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee imminent? 2022 officially marks the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, with big plans in place from June 2-5 across the U.K. and Commonwealth to reflect the Queen’s reign, the longest of any British sovereign and her impact on the world since she took the throne in 1952. But if you don’t want to wait another year (and really, who could blame you?) there’s plenty of new, haute things to do in the Big Smoke all.the.time. Which basically boils down to this: book your trip to London now! Quite a lot has changed since the world shut down, but luckily, we’re here to help plan your trip for all the latest and greatest offerings in the Big Smoke. So without further ado, pip pip, cheerio and off you go!

WHERE TO STAY

L’oscar London

Photo Credit: L’Oscar

In A Woman of No Importance, playwright Oscar Wilde wrote: “The only difference between the saint and the sinner is that every saint has a past and every sinner has a future.” And that is the ethos behind L’oscar, a seductive, sexy, 39-room hotel and previously-abandoned architectural gem located in what was the headquarters of the Baptist Church. A stay at this Covent Garden-adjacent locale is a sensory Baroque-style delight, dripping in velvet and crystal as designed by French architect and designer Jacques Garcia of Hotel Costes fame. It’s whimsical and fabulous, boasting a spectacular octagonal chapel alongside ornate ceilings, carved fireplaces, oak panelling and magnificently proportioned rooms, all cleverly complemented by a mischievously-talented redesign that adds elegant and unexpected new twists, such as 495 individual Lalique-style birds used as light fittings; 35 fireplaces using a combination of terracotta made by Royal Doulton; and a collection of Baptist Church collection trays that have been refurbished and repurposed. Every room is delightfully individual, with extravagant styling, high ceilings, large windows and a wealth of original detail, all personalized and curated by Garcia’s opulent design. Book the L’oscar Suite, which features an original Grade II listed fireplace with a Dalton artifact above it; a marble and mirrored bathroom with walk in shower; a free-standing bathtub; double vanity and under floor heating.

Photo Credit: L’Oscar

The property has a lounge area known as the Butterfly Room with butterflies encased in Lalique crystal; an extremely trendy bar in Bar Baptist, set under an extraordinary octagonal dome and what used to be the Chapel from when the building was the Headquarters of the Baptist Church. In addition to nightly live music, Bar Baptist has an adventurous cocktail menu of biblical proportions broken into “Old Testament” and “New Testament” libations. Our picks: the Pisco Sour-inspired Old Testament Exodus with El Gobernador Pisco, Earl Grey liqueur, lemon juice, lime juice, sugar syrup, egg white and sage leaves and from the New Testament, the Philemon —Sipsmith Gin, Sipsmith Sloe Gin and Belsazar rosé infused basil & strawberry . And last but certainly not least is the bustling heart of the hotel, L’oscar Restaurant. With an illuminated onyx bar and décor inspired by the world’s oldest Café in Venice, walls and ceilings lined with mirrors, gilded panels and stunning original art, this is the heady, hedonistic place to be.

L’oscar London is located at 2-6 Southampton Row, London WC1B 4AA

Photo Credit: L’Oscar

The Mayfair Townhouse

Photo Credit: Mayfair Townhouse

The Mayfair Townhouse, the latest effort from the team behind Cliveden House and Chewton Glen, is housed in the heart of Mayfair, minutes away from Hyde Park and a stone’s throw from Knightsbridge. But the location alone isn’t its sole selling point: whimsy is just as crucial here. The property, whose mascot is the mischievous fox, is inspired in part by Alice in Wonderland; in part by Oscar-winning costume designer and award-winning photographer Cecil Beaton‘s love of gardens; and by Oscar Wilde, who drank at the now-defunct Half Moon Tavern on the corner. In fact, Half Moon Street was the setting for Wilde’s most famous play, The Importance of Being Earnest; its central character, Algernon Moncrieff, lived, albeit fictionally, in the bachelor’s chambers at 14 Half Moon Street. Now, the hotel is comprised of 15 Georgian townhouses (seven of which are Grade II listed) that adjoin to create a beautiful boutique hotel, with no two rooms the same. It is chock-full of art as personally hand-selected by leading art specialist Minda Dowling, including a stunning peacock sculpture courtesy of artist Clarita Brinkerhoff, sitting at 77 inches high and made from 25,000 Swarovski crystals, and an interior design that tells the historical story of the building’s origin era via Goddard Littlefair, who delved into the personalities of the original inhabitants of the area and took inspiration from characters like Wilde and his contemporary aesthetes. The use of collectibles, accessories and books linked to the characters and personalities are found throughout the charming hotel.

Photo Credit: Mayfair Townhouse

As befitting a property that pays homage to the ultimate dandy, the hangout spot at Mayfair Townhouse is called “Dandy Bar.” It is inspired by dandy characters of Mayfair’s past and present, presented as such in printed velvet and leather seating with marble, brass and high gloss timbers as base finishes; glass and brass gantry in a nod to the feather headdresses and flapper outfits of the 1920’s; and a chandelier of alabaster and bronze which nods to the traditional gentleman’s pocket watch. The libations here match the environment completely: expect a menu full of avant-garde, signature cocktails including the Bosie (Belvedere Heritage, Bombay Sapphire, house Champagne cordial, Abbotts bitter edible paint and artemisia jelly) and The Dandy (Johnnie Walker, blood orange liquor, apricot eau de vie, Barolo Chinato and dark cocoa liquor).

To note: Les Clefs d’Or or “The Golden Keys”is an association of the “best of the best” hotel concierges in the world. Dianna Beran, Head Concierge at The Mayfair Townhouse, makes up only 3% of women in the Commonwealth to have the Les Clefs d’Or label.

The Mayfair Townhouse is located at 27-41 Half Moon St, London W1J 7BG

Photo Credit: Mayfair Townhouse

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

Photo Credit: Nobu Portman Square / Jack Hardy

Unlike our other two recommended properties, Nobu Hotel Portman Square is entirely modern, with no nods to the past. It fully embraces the present, though in a very serene, ethereal way. This newly opened property in Portman Square — close to Marylebone and Oxford Street — is the first of its kind wellness offering from the Nobu Hotel brand, the luxury lifestyle company founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper. With health and wellness in mind, Make Architects designed each of the 249 rooms and suites with calm and peace in mind, conveyed as such through bespoke lighting, a highly curated art collection and a subtle, natural color palette influenced by Japanese heritage and color combinations and a dramatic lobby space with a truly awe-inspiring rotating, 16-foot kinetic sculpture by artist Ivan Black that’s front and center.

Photo Credit: Nobu Portman Square / Jack Hardy

But again, wellness is the ethos of this particular property, which offers a range of classes at its 24-hour gym, which has been outfitted with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, a customized workout-tracking app and private personal training plans, as well as a majorly soothing spa with a variety of Eastern and Western-inspired treatments. But first, let’s talk about health. Dedicated Power, Precision and Pure Pilates classes will fuse the principles of classical Pilates with a new, dynamic technique designed to deliver the ultimate sculpted physique and offer guests a revolutionary new way of experiencing the Pilates practice. Catering to all levels, Nobu Pilates’ 55-minute classes have been created to help guests build the foundation for a healthy, energized and balanced life; delivering unparalleled results and ensuring each workout is fun and challenging. Those looking to focus on their practice in a one-to-one setting, can opt for “Prescribed” classes which will consist of bespoke, targeted workouts combining all three Nobu Pilates pillars and designed with guest’s individual requirements and goals in mind. In addition to Nobu Pilates, Nobu Wellness & Fitness will also boast three treatment rooms offering an array of bespoke, luxury treatments that have been specially curated to mirror the brand’s core beliefs. Treatments, including the Devi Supreme Skin Radiance Ritual — a transformative treatment focusing on rejuvenation and facial massage using Ayurvedic Mauli skincare products and finishing with a rose quartz crystal and anathati basti inspired ritual — take place in one of three dedicated treatment rooms. Following workouts or treatments, guests can purchase cold-pressed juices and smoothies as well as snacks and light bites to be enjoyed on the move or on the Wellness Centre’s tranquil outdoor terrace.

Photo Credit: Nobu Portman Square / Jack Hardy

Because this is a Nobu Hotel, there naturally has to be a signature Nobu restaurant on site. Portman Square does not disappoint. The new opening sees the iconic Nobu Berkeley Street restaurant move to its new home in Marylebone. As designed by award-winning David Collins Studio, the new Nobu Restaurant has floor-to-ceiling windows, a dinner-friendly color palette of warm yellow, citrus green, cool grey lilac and indigo blue and banquettes that seamlessly divide the space. Open for lunch and dinner, guests can experience signature dishes from the Nobu Restaurant menu from nigiri and sashimi to classic Bento boxes as well as Nobu’s famous black cod miso and yellowtail jalapeño and, of course, the signature omakase, multi-course tasting menu. A private dining with walls lined in fabric with navy velvet curtains and a subtle Japanese Boro-inspired patchwork finish as well as the Nobu Bar and Terrace — which features timber screened walls and Japanese design references, such as rivet details based on traditional Japanese temple doors as well as specially commissioned pieces of art including a light sculpture from South African artist David Krynauw and three large-scale canvases from London-based artist Julianna Loveday — are other dining options. His world-famous dishes will be served alongside Roku Gin’s perfectly balanced combination of six traditional botanicals, the first and only gin made by Japan’s legendary Suntory distillery, which are also served at the hotel’s Roku Japanese Gin Garden.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is located at 22 Portman Square, London W1H 7BG

Photo Credit: Nobu Portman Square / Jack Hardy

WHERE TO WINE

Photo Credit: Nyetember/Brendan Bell

Though I have lived in London myself for many years, even I was surprised to learn about the many sparkling wines that are produced in England, and that wine production has been part of English history for nearly 2,000 years, brought west by the Romans. More recently, vineyards have sprung up across England, gaining international accolade and acquiring major accolades along the way. The terroir and climate allow for production of grapes perfect for sparkling wine, and a wave of new wineries over the past decade have put England on the map for some amazing varieties.

Here are some English wines that need to be on your radar:

Denbies This is one of England’s best-known wine producers, winning a first gold medal for an English rosé wine and an international gold for a dessert wine. Should you visit the winery, which is located near Dorking, Surrey, 50 minutes by train from London, opt for the Vine and Dine experience, where you spend the day grape-picking, tasting wine and having lunch.

This is one of England’s best-known wine producers, winning a first gold medal for an English rosé wine and an international gold for a dessert wine. Should you visit the winery, which is located near Dorking, Surrey, 50 minutes by train from London, opt for the Vine and Dine experience, where you spend the day grape-picking, tasting wine and having lunch. Chapel Down Kent is known as the Garden of England, and its chalky soil makes it perfect for growing plump, juicy Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes. Chapel Down has won several awards, supplies wine to Jamie Oliver’ s and Gordon Ramse y’s restaurants, and their Rose Brut was served at Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘s wedding. You can take guided tours and tastings in the working winery and vineyards.

Kent is known as the Garden of England, and its chalky soil makes it perfect for growing plump, juicy Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes. Chapel Down has won several awards, supplies wine to s and y’s restaurants, and their Rose Brut was served at and ‘s wedding. You can take guided tours and tastings in the working winery and vineyards. Camel Valley Vineyard Since opening in 1989, this family-run vineyard in Cornwall has picked up numerous awards and supplies sparkling wine to Rick Stein’s Cornish restaurants as well as royal grocer’s Fortnum & Mason. You can stay in one of the vineyard’s two stone-built barn conversion holiday cottages, one of which overlooks the vines.

sketch

Photo Credit: Ryan & Robert

If you don’t want to venture out of London for your sparkling English wines, head to sketch in Mayfair, a concept created by three-Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire and restaurateur Mourad Mazouz in 2002, located in the former headquarters of the Royal Institute of British Architects as well as the London Atelier of Christian Dior, which has the largest list of English bubblies on any wine list in the city in its Gallery and Glade restaurants (it is also the home of the three-Michelin-starred Lecture Room & Library, the Parlour and the East Bar), a move made by Wine Director Frederic Brugues. Some of the best offerings include Breaky Bottom’s 2015 Seyval Blanc, Wiston Estate’s 2014 Rose and the 2015 Kit’s Coty’s Coeur de Cuvee. Enjoy these paired with Gallery’s sublime afternoon tea, located in a candy-coated pink space just ripe for the picking of decadent treats and sipping of sensational sparklings.

To note: Make sure to try Gagnaire’s new Glade Garden menu, which focuses entirely on gourmet, garden-fresh fare.

sketch is located at 9 Conduit St, London W1S 2XG

WHERE TO TEA

Mariage Frères

Photo Credit: Mariage Freres

Mariage Frères, for those who aren’t familiar with the 19th century brand, is one of the most magnificent teahouses in the world, and now, the French emporium is calling London’s Covent Garden home. Five floors of a Georgian townhouse are dedicated to the art of tea, from an elegant retail space and restaurant that specializes in tea gastronomy to two private events spaces to its dedicated tea museum. Yes, you read that right. But what better place to have a tea museum than in the tea capital of the world? Mariage Frères’ retail component is organized like the grandest of wine cellars, with exceptional crus composed of subtle and sophisticated blends, all are available by the weight from antique black canisters. There are 1,000 aromatic varieties from 36 tea-producing countries available, with white, yellow, green, blue, black and red teas sitting alongside fruit teas, vintage varieties, unique harvests and the brand’s signature Marco Polo blend. Make sure to try the Covent Garden Morning, a luminous black morning tea with aromatic notes of hazelnut that was made specifically for the London shop.

But for the true teatime experience, head to the Salon de The and sit in Voyage, an elegant gallery, flooded with daylight from the atrium above and surrounded by an intricate listed heritage balustrade; in the beautiful White Himalaya room surrounded by antique tea canisters with walls adorned with modern art and prints featuring the creative imagery used in Marco Polo tea campaigns dating back to the 19th century; or a new dedicated outdoor area for those who aren’t quite comfortable with indoor dining just yet. Each dish — be it proper fare or teatime delicacies — are tea-infused. Tea-infused desserts are a delicious works of art with the likes of Rouge in Love with Paris Over the Rainbow; rooibos tea-candied strawberries with cream, bourbon vanilla shortbread and French meringue; and a decadent Carré D’Or, a 24-carat dessert of dark chocolate covered with Black Magic tea and 24-carat gold leaves. Try the King Street Afternoon Tea with a choice of savory amuse bouche and pastries as well as the Parisian fruit scone with Mariage Frères Gelées de Thé. with either Champagne or a tea-infused cocktail on the side. Our pick: the Opéra Blue Dream — a blue tea with red fruits, vanilla aromas and gin.

Mariage Frères is located at 38 King St, London WC2E 8JS

Hotel Cafe Royal

Photo Credit: Hotel Cafe Royal

The gilded Oscar Wilde Lounge at Hotel Cafe Royal may be the most opulent tea room in the world — and the one with the most history. Nestled between the elegance of Mayfair and the creativity of Soho, the Oscar Wilde Lounge is the space where great minds came together to change the world. It is in this very room that Oscar fell in love with Lord Alfred Douglas, Aubrey Beardsley debated with Whistler, David Bowie retired Ziggy Stardust and Mick Jagger, the Beatles and Elizabeth Taylor danced the night away. It also happens to be the very spot that Princess Diana would choose to completely book out when she wanted to be a alone with a good cuppa. And while the hotel itself dates back to 1865, its latest tea offering pays homage to a man whose years of fame were slightly later: Vincent Van Gogh. In partnership with the nearby Van Gogh Experience, Hotel Cafe Royal currently offers its Van Gogh Afternoon Tea through January 5, 2022. Dine on delicate sandwiches of pulled lamb and marrow bone tart as well as thyme organic chicken on Peruvian corn bread before enjoying the featured attraction: the Van Gogh-inspired desserts. There’s a paint brush lemon crème fraîche, an ice cream vase with twelve sunflowers and sunflower seed praline; The Starry Night pink grapefruit compote; and an orange marmalade Van Gogh self-portrait with pecan coffee mousse. There are also Van Gogh-inspired cocktails and actual teas (one of which changes color) for an extra artistic experience.

Hotel Cafe Royal is located at 10 Air St, London W1B 4DY

WHERE TO PLAY

‘Alice in Wonderland: Curiouser and Curiouser’ at the Victoria & Albert Museum

Photo Credit: Victoria and Albert Museum, London

There are always a slew of incredible exhibitions throughout London, and we’ve cherry-picked some of our favorites here. “Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser” celebrates one of the most iconic, imaginative and inspiring stories of all time. Offering an immersive and fantastical journey down the rabbit hole, the Victoria & Albert Museum invites visitors to delve into the origins, adaptations and reinventions of Alice in Wonderland over 158 years, charting the book’s evolution from manuscript to a global phenomenon beloved by all ages. Through over 300 objects, across five Alice-inspired worlds arranged thematically – spanning film, performance, fashion, art, music and photography – the V&A will be the first museum to fully explore the cultural impact of Alice in Wonderland and its ongoing inspiration for leading creatives, from Salvador Dalí and Yayoi Kusama, to The Beatles, Vivienne Westwood and Little Simz. Highlights include Lewis Carroll’s handwritten manuscript, illustrations by John Tenniel, Ralph Steadman and Mary Blair for Walt Disney’s iconic 1951 film adaptation, to Royal Opera House stage costumes, fashion from Iris van Herpen and photography from Tim Walker. The exhibition runs through December 31, 2021.

Victoria & Albert Museum, Cromwell Rd, London SW7 2RL

Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms at the Tate Modern

Photo Credit: Kit Leong/Shutterstock.com

The Tate Modern is the latest museum to host Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms. Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life is one of Kusama’s largest installations to date and was made for her 2012 retrospective at Tate Modern. It is shown alongside Chandelier of Grief, a room which creates the illusion of a boundless universe of rotating crystal chandeliers. A small presentation of photographs and moving image – some on display for the first time – provides historical context for the global phenomenon that Kusama’s mirrored rooms have become today. The exhibition runs through June 12, 2022. Tickets are currently sold out through March.

Tate Modern, Bankside, London SE1 9TG

‘Royal Style in the Making’ at Kensington Palace

Photo Credit: Visit Britain Images/Historical Royal Palaces A new temporary exhibition set in the recently conserved historic Orangery at Kensington Palace explores the unique relationship between fashion designer and royal client. “Royal Style in the Making” features never-before-seen items from the archives of some of the most celebrated royal couturiers of the 20th century, set alongside examples of the glittering gowns and stylish tailoring created for Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Diana, Princess of Wales. Among the featured items are an eighteenth-century style gown designed for Princess Margaret by Oliver Messel; an elegant floor-length black velvet evening gown created for Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, complete with richly beaded shoulders and neckline, the work of legendary royal couturier Sir Norman Hartnell; and Princess Diana’s wedding dress, complete with its spectacular sequin encrusted train, which at 25 feet dramatically filled the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral, and remains the longest in royal history. The dress, on loan from The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex, is now among the most famous in bridal history, and features a fitted bodice overlaid at the centre both front and back with panels of antique lace. If the Royals are your thing, you better get your tickets fast — the display is only on through Jan 2, 2022.

Kensington Palace, Kensington Gardens, London W8 4PX

&Juliet

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

The West End of London is the British version of Broadway, and there’s always something new and exciting on. The most wonderful new production — one which will have guests singing, dancing and smiling the night away — is & Juliet, which hypothesizes what would have happened had Juliet not perished at the thought of her dear Romeo’s demise. With her bags packed and ready to escape Verona, Juliet recovers from heartbreak in the best way possible… by dancing the night away with her best friends by her side! But when the sparkle fades, the confetti falls and reality catches up, it’s clear that Juliet needs to face her past in order to find her future. Can she reclaim a story that has been written in the stars? Is there really life after Romeo… or could he be worth one more try? The musical stars Miriam-Teak Lee – who was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2020 for her performance as Juliet – and a cast that includes fellow Olivier Award winner Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway ,Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella, who also won an Olivier Award for his performance in the show as Lance, and more. Music is courtesy of legendary songwriter Max Martin, including …Baby One More Time, Since U Been Gone, Roar, It’s My Life, I Want It That Way, and Can’t Stop the Feeling! The show also includes the brand new song One More Try, written especially for the show by Max and is directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights, Rent) with a story by David West Read (Netflix’s Schitt’s Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber and stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour.

Speaking of the West End, in a year that marks the 150th anniversary of the world-famous Royal Albert Hall and 15 years of the spell-binding Wicked the Musical, 2021 also welcomes Monopoly, an immersive production based on the classic board game, as well as Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

And last but not least, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London’s oldest theater, recently reopened after a two-year long, $83 million renovation. Lovingly known as ‘The Lane’, it is home to four dining venues and bars: The Garden, The Rotunda Bar, the Cecil Beaton and the Grand Saloon. Having opened in summer 2021, The Garden is a lush, foliage-filled green space with both indoor and outdoor seating for all-day light bites, while the two new bars, the Cecil Beaton and the Rotunda champagne bar, serve drinks in opulent, Regency-style surroundings.

TRANSPORTATION

JetBlue’s New Transatlantic Mint Offering

Photo Credit: JetBlue

For those that don’t fly private, it’s even easier to travel to London in style now that JetBlue has launched its new nonstop transatlantic route between New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and both London Heathrow and London Gatwick — the former being the only transatlantic flight with direct service from the U.S. Both flights now operate daily, with the JFK to Gatwick leg touching down prior to 8 A.M. and JFK to Heathrow arriving by 10 A.M.

Photo Credit: JetBlue

Mint is the brand’s premium offering, and it’s a glorious offering for the upscale yet eco-friendly, modern traveler with social consciousness and an eye on environmental awareness. There are 24 fully lie-flat private suites with sliding doors for ultimate privacy on each plane (including two Mint Studios) with custom-designed seat cushions developed by innovative mattress company Tuft & Needle. Its adaptive foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience. The brand also offers a convertible blanket with a built-in foot pocket, a memory foam lined pillow with a pillowcase, and a snooze kit with a matching eye mask and earplugs. Each pod has a large 17” Avant seatback screen TV, Master & Dynamic’s MH40 noise-isolating headphones; plenty of in-suite power and wireless charging plus an integrated phone ledge for multitasking and customizable lighting, as well as dedicated storage and nooks for shoes, a laptop and more. JetBlue is also the first carrier to outfit its aircraft with Thompson Aero Seating’s VantageSOLO seat, the company’s revolutionary single aisle seating solution with a herringbone configuration developed and designed specifically for narrow-body aircrafts. Now, let’s talk about that Mint Studio. The spacious front-row suite features all the bells and whistles of the aforementioned Mint suites, plus the largest TV (22”) on any U.S. carrier, as well as a mirrored vanity, even more storage, and a guest seat and table—to work, lounge or entertain a fellow high-end traveler. Here, as with the other Mint offerings, there are residential textures, such as flannel-covered privacy dividers, concrete lampshades, woodgrain table patterns and soft, vegan leather-covered seats and headrests;Custom-created suite gradient panels; and mood lighting that enhances the inflight experience with a welcoming blue floor arc that helps direct the customer boarding flow.

Photo Credit: JetBlue

There are culinary offerings a plenty here as well courtesy of a partnership with Delicious Hospitality Group from NYC hotspots Charlie Bird, Pasquale Jones, and Legacy Records to Mint. Rotating small plates cater to a variety of different culinary palettes, from Hindu to Muslim to gluten-free, kosher and low-calorie. Westbound and eastbound offerings differ, but from NY to London, Pasquale Jones is currently serving up Panzanella; farro salad; lasagna; roasted chicken and pork shoulder, with a cheese plate and vanilla gelato for dessert. These small plates are joined by a healthy cocktail list — each with its own customized playlist as well — for a truly cool experience in the sky. Right now we’re digging the Al Pastor margarita — Corazón tequila blanco, pineapple, chile and lime — and the Mint Condition: Bombay Sapphire gin or Tito’s Handmade vodka, ginger, lime, cucumber and mint. There are also beers on tap, one type of liquor apiece and a healthy wine list that includes French sparkling Cremant de Bourgogne, Victorine de Chastenay; Sicilian light red Benati Etna Rosso Sicily; and Jean-Marc Roulot Bourgogne Blanc, a crisp white Burgundy from France.

Blacklane

Photo Credit: Blacklane

Black cabs are the signature mode of transportation lest you want to travel by tube or big red bus (which is fun in theory but…) we recommend a new, on call luxury car service that is seamless, luxurious and easy to use. That would be Blacklane, a service available in 50+ countries and 200+ cities worldwide, offering airport transfers, flat-rate intercity rides and on-demand chauffeur hailing in four cities, including London. Health and safety standards mean vehicles are cleaned between each ride, chauffeurs wear masks, and all vehicles have hand sanitizer. You can book scheduled rides one hour to months in advance, at guaranteed, all-inclusive fares. Airport pickups include flight tracking, up to one hour of free waiting time, meet-and-greet, and luggage assistance. Even better, the company has a zero carbon footprint; it’s certified carbon-neutral for offsetting emissions from all rides and business operations since 2017.