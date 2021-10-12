Disruptive Artist Johnathan Schultz To Feature Some Of The World’s Largest Diamond Art Pieces At Art Basel Miami Beach

Photo Credit: TRosePhotos

The Inaugural Le Art Noir, Diversity in Color

New York, NY – October 6, 2021: With the launch of an exclusive art collection, which features some of the largest diamond art pieces in the world, the groundbreaking artist and entrepreneur, Johnathan Schultz is set to headline Le Art Noir, Diversity in Color at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach. Schultz’s latest art exhibition, “Out of the Darkness” will be showcased from December 2 – 5, 2021. It draws inspiration from world leaders, including Nelson Mandela, and features one-of-a-kind artifacts from Robben Island, South Africa, where Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years of imprisonment. Le Art Noir, Diversity in Color is Schultz’s first exhibition in the United States and culminates with a global auction to support Hennessy’s Unfinished Business charity. An exclusive, $150,000 multi-layered gold basketball piece will be donated at the VIP Kick-Off Reception.

The striking “Out of the Darkness” collection will feature artwork that integrates precious metals and diamonds — the artist’s signature craft. Schultz’s impressive “Left and Right Hand of Freedom” art piece showcases Nelson Mandela’s real handprints through the artist’s unique artistic and unparalleled lens. The piece consists of 23 karat gold leaf and 18 karat gold. This collection also includes a highly exclusive, one-of-one chandelier, which is considered among the largest diamond artworks worldwide and will be on display at the Le Art Noir exhibition for the very first time.

The innovative South African artist Johnathan Schultz is inspired by precious metals and diamonds, two of the country’s most valued natural resources. Schultz integrates precious metals, precious stones, and cultural iconography into disruptive works of art that blend the worlds of art, precious metals, and diamonds. Featuring sculptures and canvas with diamond imagery and intricately placed white diamonds of varying sizes, Schultz is best known for his “Diamond Series” artwork. His passion for innovation is intersected by his unwavering fascination with contemporary art and the way art communicates universally. Johnathan continuously explores new applications of precious metals and materials, to bring both gravity and depth to large-scale artworks. “Art takes us back to our roots. We are inspired by it; we crave to be better because of it. Art develops over time, and so do we,” said Johnathan Schultz.

The inaugural Le Art Noir, Diversity in Color is a unique multicultural collaboration of artists from around the globe showcasing innovative exhibitions that capture the heartbeat of our society. The art exhibition aims to provide a platform for artists to challenge the boundaries on issues that plague today’s world. By featuring creators who, through their creative lens, shed light on poignant matters and inspire change, Le Art Noir is raising awareness and encouraging activism. Le Art Noir, Diversity in Color takes place December 2 – 5, 2021 at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Avenue Miami, FL 33142. Johnathan Schultz’s “Out of the Darkness” will headline the exhibition this year. For additional information on the event, including the purchasing of tickets, please visit https://www.leartnoir.com .

About Johnathan Schultz

South African artist and entrepreneur, Johnathan Schultz is inspired by precious metals and diamonds, two of the country’s most valued natural resources. Schultz integrates these different mediums, along with other precious stones and artifacts, into extraordinary works of art that are not only mesmerizing, but also represent a story of hope, diversity and the ultimate rise over any obstacle. The artist’s passion for innovation is matched by his fascination with contemporary art and the way art communicates universally. Amidst all his projects, Johnathan’s goal is unchanging: to make the impossible a reality. For additional information, please visit https://thejohnathanschultz.com .

