Photo Credit: Sahara Las Vegas

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is welcoming fall with a mouthwatering seasonal menu that includes an all-new and luxurious caviar and champagne Sunday offering during the month of October.

Caviar and Champagne Sundays at Bazaar Meat (located within the Sahara Las Vegas) will offer the consummate opportunity for guests to indulge. Available beginning Sunday, Oct. 3, and every Sunday during the month of October, the specially curated menu features a 57-gram caviar flight with Imperial Osetra, Royal (Russian) Osetra, and Nordic Royal, served with chives, crème fraiche, egg, shallot and pomme soufflé.

Photo Credit: Sahara Las Vegas

In addition to the flight, guests can order an array of caviar tapas including José’s Taco featuring Jamón Ibérico de Bellota, Russian Osetra caviar and gold leaf; the Tortilla New Way, potato espuma with 63-degree egg and Nordic Royal caviar; Table Side Classic Tartar featuring beef sirloin, savora mustard, egg yolk, hp sauce, anchovy, parker house rolls and Nordic Royal caviar; Josper Roasted Bone Marrow with petite herb salad, pickled onion petals, and Siberian Baerii caviar; and the Uni Toast made with brioche, sea urchin and Siberia Baerii caviar.

Photo Credit: Sahara Las Vegas

Other fall menu additions include the cauliflower couscous with pine nut, pomegranate, preserved lemon, and harissa broth; mushrooms and cream featuring locally grown Desert Moon pink oyster mushrooms and organic fried egg; and foie gras soup with organic corn espuma and brioche crouton.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is the James Beard award-winning chef’s wild and wonderful celebration of the carnivorous that offers guests a groundbreaking culinary experience. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.