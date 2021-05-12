Photo Credit: Paul Winch-Furness

Move over, Vincent — there’s some new game in town! While America goes gaga over the enchanting Van Gogh exhibitions first seen in Emily in Paris, exclusive London members club Annabels is shifting focus with an immersive experience of its own: an homage to Austrian artist Gustav Klimt.

Photo Credit: Paul Farnham

To celebrate the long-awaited reopening of London’s hospitality sector, Annabel’s will feature recreations of Klimt’s most iconic works from the height of his Golden Period. Klimt’s paintings evoke feelings of hope, joy and love, and Annabel’s will be celebrating these emotions, ones we are all in need of, with reinterpretations of his most recognizable and powerful works such as Danaë, The Kiss and Medicine.

Photo Credit: Paul Farnham

The artist journey will start when guests walk under a ‘Tree of Life’ archway to enter the Club and through a ‘Tree of Life’ iridescent shimmering sculpture in reception and will continue with interpretations of other works throughout the listed building.

Photo Credit: Paul Farnham

The club also created a series of images and a emotive video, in which life becomes art, having brought to life some of Kilmt’s subjects in settings within the Club.

Photo Credit: Ben Carpenter

Finally, Annabel’s has also created a Gustav Klimt inspired cocktail list with the theme of ‘gold’, such as the ‘Judith’ consisting of Hennessy cognac, Galliano L’Autentico, lemon foam and smoked paprika.

Photo Credit: James-McDonald

Annabel’s is located at 46 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AT, United Kingdom