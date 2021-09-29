Photo Credit: WGC/FedEx/PGA/Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

There’s a brand-new tequila in town and it comes courtesy of long-time friends and co-founders Abraham Ancer, world-champion golfer, and CEO Aron Marquez. The two met while Marquez was attending a PGA Tour Pro-Am Tournament that Ancer was playing in. The two quickly became friends and began looking for opportunities to become business partners. Both have a strong passion for their Mexican heritage and shared a passion for tequila. A few years later, the idea was born. Together, they are responsible for Flecha Azul tequila. The name itself holds significance, the word “Flecha” translates to “arrow.” An arrow can only be shot and propelled forward when pulled backward. This concept defines Marquez’s and Ancer’s lives. Marquez, who immigrated from Mexico, is now the CEO of an industry-leading oil company, Wildcat Oil Tools. Ancer, raised in Mexico, is currently ranked the #1 Mexican golfer in the world. He is the 2x PING All-American, won the 2015 Nova Scotia Open (Korn Ferry

Tour); won the 2018 Australian Open; led team Mexico in the 2021 Olympics; 2019 Presidents Cup International Team Selection • #1 ranked Mexican golfer in the world; and is the current #12 golfer in the world. Here, he sat down with Haute Living to talk about his new passion project and how it came to be.

Photo Credit: WGC/FedEx/PGA/ Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

What made you want to get into the tequila business? Can you tell me about your role with Flecha Azul?

I’ve always had a passion for tequila but I didn’t have the resources to pursue it. Then one day I was introduced to Aron Marquez and the team at Visionary Playground, and I knew it was a dream opportunity – with those who all had the same passion as I did. It has always been a dream of mine to create an authentic tequila, and now, as a cofounder for Flecha Azul, I can say my passion has come to life. And I especially love the culture that surrounds it.

How do you best enjoy Flecha Azul on and off the golf course?

I love Flecha, in many ways, but my ultimate go-to is any expression on a big ice cube. It also depends on

what I’m doing, at the moment, as to which expression I reach for.

Can you tell me more about Flecha Azul’s Cristalino expression and what makes it a luxury tequila?

Our Cristalino is a modern approach to tequila — it opens the door to a lot of people who want to try the spirit.

And with its approachable taste, and crystal clear color, many people are open to sipping tequila for the first time. An incredible tasting and ultra-smooth tequila, triple-filtered to produce the same approachable, easy and

bright characteristics of our Blanco tequila but still maintains the delicious flavor profile of our Añejo.

Photo Credit: Visionary Playground

What sets Cristailino apart from others on the market?

Honestly, the taste! I have never had any other Cristalino, on the market, that tastes like ours.

What sets Flecha Azul apart?

Our goal is to honor the authenticity of the process, the culture, and the additive-free ingredients, while implementing

a modern and luxurious design, an outstanding marketing tone, and our partners. Handcrafted in Jalisco, Mexico from 100% estate-grown Blue Weber Agave, Flecha Azul is produced by a multi-generational, family-owned and operated distillery with practices dating back to 1840. From plant to bottle, the respect for land, heritage, and authenticity remain a priority for everyone at Flecha Azul.

What is your earliest tequila memory (memory of drinking tequila)? Please be specific.

In college, I remember hearing people blame tequila for their hangover the next day. Ultimately, it was really

the combination of mixed drinks with, maybe, one shot of bad tequila. We wanted to change that negative stereotype. About seven years ago, I recall sitting with a friend, having great conversations, listening to good music, and

drinking an entire bottle of good tequila by ourselves — it also happened to be additive-free. I remember preparing myself for the world’s worst hangover the next day, but I actually felt fine. I knew then that it was the quality of the tequila and additive-free process.

Photo Credit: Visionary Playground

I see you were drinking with Mark Wahlberg a few weeks ago. Can you speak to your relationship with him and his relationship to the tequila? Do you have a specific toast that you do or ritual that you do when drinking tequila together?

Mark and I became friends through our love for golf – he’s a “golf nut.” The golf world is quite small and I had

seen him, throughout the years, at many events. One day, we finally met and have been friends since. As for the tequila, I sent him a few bottles and he absolutely loved it. So much so that, now, we send him a few bottles each month.

What is a popular misconception about tequila that you’d like to dispel?

That tequila is to blame for a hangover.

When it comes to golf, what three things do you always do to stay at the top of your game?

Workout Monday through Friday, no days off. I make sure my body is optimized for the tournament. Early in the

week, however, I have a nice dinner and sip Flecha on a giant ice cube. And Monday through Wednesday I’m on the course, practicing; I try to keep my head clear.

Photo Credit: Visionary Playground

How does it feel coming off your win in the PGA tournament?

It was so surreal! I’m grateful to have had a week off, following the tournament, to celebrate and spend time

with family during this amazing time. Now, I’m focusing on the next event.

What are your golf goals for the next year?

Win again, but this time, more than once. I’d like to make it to the tour championship again and also win a major!

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

Time!

Photo Credit: Visionary Playground

How to make the Hotel Paloma Azul

2 oz Flecha Azul Tequila Cristalino (can also be made with Flecha Azul Blanco)

1 oz Blood Orange

1oz Grapefruit

Prosecco

Combine Flecha Azul Cristalino, blood orange juice, and grapefruit juice in a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice. Top with Prosecco and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

ABAHAM ANCER SHARES HOW TO MAKE HIS FAVORITE FLECHA AZUL COCKTAIL, RANCH WATER