The Miami Design District has become a rapidly-growing hot spot for luxury brands this season. The neighborhood is buzzing beyond traditional retail spaces with new, noteworthy restaurants and exclusive designer pop-up experiences. From the debut of the Fendi Caffe in May to its latest pop-ups: Prada Outdoor and Burberry’s World Of Olympia. Designer attractions for both locals and tourists to explore, both Prada and Burberry have created immersive experiences unique to each fashion house, and we’re giving you an inside look.

Ahead, discover the full details of each of the highly-anticipated pop-ups that we are deeming a must-visit this summer.

PRADA OUTDOOR

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

An exclusive Prada installation, inspired by a range of outdoor environments, Prada Outdoor, is a series of pop-up shops and in-store installations dedicated to the emotions conveyed by four settings—Garden, Coast, Mountain, and Snow – containing a selection of original products recalling each particular environment. The immersive Coast pop-up will transport guests into a theatrical coastal oasis reminiscent of Miami’s iconic beaches through a fun-filled beach complete with sand dunes, rocks, and white and ocean-blue tents and sunshades. Amidst beach huts, surfboards, and lookout towers, an exclusive ready-to-wear collection for men and women takes shape, all connected to the theme of Coast. Aside from Prada’s extensive collection, the pop-up will offer unique experiences like an in-store DJ, a lifeguard tower, outdoor frozen ice and lemonade cart, a polaroid activation with take-home postcards, and a data capture digital interaction Hypno Game, making the visit beyond worth it.

The collection is rounded off by a range of sports accessories: surfboards with nylon covers, rackets, skateboards, frisbees and beach volleyballs. The pop-up will be live at Prada from now until July 12th.

BURBERRY WORLD OF OLYMPIA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry Photo Credit: Courtesy of Burberry

Down the street is Burberry’s immersive experience that brings the world of Olympia to life through a dynamic installation space that celebrates the aesthetic, craftsmanship, and inspiration behind Burberry’s Olympia bag.

A modern take on Ancient Greece, the pop-up’s architecture reflects a contemporary approach, highlighting sweeping curves lined with statues of the Ancient Greece era. The shape of the space resembles the arc of the Olympia, a mesmerizing repetition of the powerful, feminine form. The pop-up will house an assortment of Olympia bags in various shapes, styles, and colors, and a limited-edition collection featuring styles in warm sand and blue topaz with a chunky gold-plated chain strap marigold yellow and marsh green with leather straps. For an intimate touch, each bag will have an edition number engraved on the inside.

To further enhance the luxury experience, an interactive AR component will allow guests the opportunity to bring to life the famed Elpis statue, placing an animated digital version of the statue in their surroundings to be able to wander around, leaving a trail of motion sequence statues behind.