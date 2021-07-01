Photo Credit: Airelles

Airelles Saint-Tropez, Château de la Messardière, the majestic 19th-century 5-star palace hotel on the outskirts of Saint-Tropez, will open this month with the help from a very good friend: world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

The partnership, which begins today and goes through October 10th, will be dubbed Matsuhisa Saint-Tropez, and will offer guests a unique blend of Japanese-French fusion cuisine, with a particular focus on fresh seafood. The extensive menu will boast a selection of Matsuhisa’s legendary dishes including yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño and yuzu soy sauce, black cod with saikyo-yaki miso and rock shrimp tempura. The restaurant will feature an impressive selection of sake, along with a curated cocktail list, for the perfect culinary pairings.

Photo Credit: Airelles

In keeping with the Matsuhisa philosophy, the interiors of the restaurant will be minimal and sleek, with a focus on surfaces that show off its gastronomic artistry. However, the main draw will be the stunning outdoor terrace, offering breathtaking views over Pampelonne Bay, where guests will be able to enjoy spectacular French Riviera sunsets, followed by Nobu’s haute cuisine under the stars.

He really is the perfect partner for this high-end hotel brand, which owns and operates 5-star properties throughout France. Château de la Messardière was acquired in May 2019, and has undergone extensive renovation work over the last two years, with highly acclaimed French architect and interior designer, Christopher Tollemer, overseeing the redesign. The property, with its trademark domed cupolas and turrets, is Saint-Tropez’s largest hotel, occupying 25 acres of glorious grounds overlooking the Côte d’Azur and Provençal countryside.

Photo Credit: Airelles

Airelles Saint-Tropez, Château de la Messardière is located at 2 Route de Tahiti, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France