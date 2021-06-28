Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami
Christie Brinkley
Cover Story
Life Is Beautiful For Christie Brinkley
Mario Carbone
Cover Story
Mario Carbone Is Expanding His Culinary Empire One City At A Time
Vitalie Taittinger
Haute Wine + Spirits
The Best Way To Sip Champagne: With Legacy, Heiress & President Vitalie Taittinger

Charlize Theron Celebrates “F9” With A Slew Of Celebrity Friends At Shindig For Her CTAOP Foundation

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

(L-R) Connie Britton, January Jones, Charlize Theron and Chelsea Handler attend CTAOP’s Night Out

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

Academy Award winning actress and UN Messenger of Peace, Charlize Theron hosted an event benefitting The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) at Universal Studios Backlot on Saturday night.

Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP

The event was an outdoor block party that included a special outdoor screening of Universal Pictures’ new Fast & Furious film, F9, an auction with proceeds benefiting CTAOP and an exclusive Q&A with the stars and filmmakers of F9, including the South African born hostess with the mostess Theron, as well as Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and director Justin Lin. The Q & A was moderated by Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael.

Charlize Theron
Seth Rogen and Taika Waititi

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

The night also featured music by DJ Rashida, a graffiti artist, dancers, photo activation, tarot card reader and several cars from F9. Other guests in attendance included Seth Rogen, January Jones, Chelsea Handler, Kate Beckinsale, Thuso Mbedu, Paris Jackson, Lilly Singh, Taika Waititi, Jason Reitman, Connie Britton, Sung Kang, Kevin Kreider and David Oyelowo.

Charlize Theron
Universal’s Donna Langley and Charlize Theron

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP

Created in 2007, The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project empowers African youth to keep themselves safe from HIV and AIDS by supporting their health, education and communities. The organization does this by supporting innovative community-based organizations working directly with African youth, providing college scholarships to motivated young changemakers in South Africa and by using CTAOP’s voice and network to advocate for proven methods to prevent the spread of HIV and protect those affected by it. CTAOP’s main vision is a more equitable future where ALL young people can stay healthy and safe.

Charlize Theron
Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

In 2020, CTAOP launched the ‘Together for Her’ campaign, in partnership with CARE & Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), to support the safety of women and children around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlize Theron
Coin Cloud’s Amondo Redmond and Todd Gurley

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP

With support from more than 60 influencers including Sheryl Sandberg, Megan Rapinoe, Octavia Spencer, Annie Lennox, Viola Davis, Natalie Portman, Stella McCartney, Reese Witherspoon, Ariana Grande and more, over $1 million was granted out to 37 different programs operating in 9 different countries.

Charlize Theron
Paris Jackson

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP

In addition, CTAOP granted $570,000 in COVID-19 emergency relief funds to Program Partners on the ground in support of their community level COVID relief work.

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron and Chelsea Handler

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

The event’s presenting sponsor was Coin Cloud, a network of digital currency machines (DCM), empowering users of all financial ability to quickly and easily buy over 30+ digital currency options with cash.

Charlize Theron
Car from F9: The Fast Saga on display during CTAOP’s Night Out

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP

Additional sponsors included Dior, Elephant Cooperation, Universal Pictures, Bloomberg, WME, Pernod Ricard, Breitling and PlaneAire.

Charlize Theron
View of the atmosphere during CTAOP’s Night Out

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

PREVIOUS POST
Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
News
June 25, 2021
The Four Seasons Los Angeles Has A Dedicated New Wellness Floor. Here’s Why It’s Essential To Your Health Journey.
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Wine + Spirits
June 25, 2021
2018 Duckhorn Vineyards: A Timeless Merlot From A Napa Legend Available At Wine Access
By Gabriel Pessoa
Hublot Loves Summer
Celebrities
June 25, 2021
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
By Adrienne Faurote
Ozuna
Celebrities
June 24, 2021
With 4 Guinness World Records To His Name, Ozuna Is Ready To Take On A New Challenge: Acting
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami