On Thursday Nights, Villa Azur Is The Place To Be

Down on Miami Beach, there is a restaurant known as Villa Azur that wraps Miami flair, delicious Mediterranean cuisine, and summer parties all into one location. This restaurant is a hidden gem, but those that find it are in for a treat.

And, if you find Villa Azur on a Thursday night, you will notice that there is a different air to the scene. That’s because Thursday nights are home to the Villa Azur Dinner Party, where the entertainment is impeccably dressed, the DJ plays the best tunes, and the theme of the night is overall glamour.

As you enter the restaurant, the hostess will show you the bar where plenty of bartenders are available to make you whatever you’d like. They are especially known for their St. Barth, Grey Goose cucumber-infused vodka, Pavan liqueur, lime juice, mint, and fresh cucumber, and, of course, the Villa Azur which is Gh Mumm Brut, raspberry purée, and limoncello.

After a quick refreshment, the hostess leads you outside to the beautiful outdoor seating area; a garden oasis amidst the beaches. The enchanting open-air yard creates a relaxing but fun atmosphere for enjoying your meal.

The menu consists of delicious appetizers such as the Baked Bucheron Cheese with French chèvre, butternut, hazelnut honey, and filone toast and Arancini Lobster with fried lobster risotto spheres, truffle aïoli, cauliflower, and parmesan cheese. The main dinner menu includes pasta presented to you tableside from a flaming cheese wheel (Pâtes a la meule), as well as a delicious whole branzino with a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette, lemon crown, and roasted tomato, also prepared tableside.

Throughout the night you will be dazzled by sparkler champagne presentations and the palpable feeling of celebration in the air. One can’t forget the amazingly talented saxophone player who makes his way from table to table to serenade guests with his smooth sounds. All in all, Villa Azur is a wonderful Miami hotspot, and the new place to be.